Stephone Ritchie Sr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stephone Ritchie Sr. will be remembered as a hero for battling a dangerous riptide to save three of his children in Florida.

The trip to Cocoa Beach was meant as a fresh start. Ritchie Sr. and many members of his extended family intended for the beach trip to be “a restart” for his cousin, who lost her husband in a car accident in June, according to Fox News.

Ritchie Sr. was a 38-year-old father of six from Louisville, Kentucky. He was known as a protector of his children and family – a character trait that began as a young child who was determined to protect his “kid sister,” according to his obituary.

Ritchie did not have life insurance, and his family started a GoFundMe to raise funds for his children.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Stephone Ritchie Sr., Who is Remembered as a Hero for Dying to Save his Children, Was a Protector Since his Youth

Ritchie was grew up near Louisville, Kentucky. His protective drive was apparent when he was young. He made it his mission to protect his “kid sister,” Amber Ritchie, his obituary said.

“As a child and young adult, Stephone ‘My Buddy’ always protected his ‘Kid Sister,’ Amber Ritchie,” his obituary said. “Stephone was loving and developed close friendships in high school that would last forever.”

Ritchie was at Cocoa Beach with five of his six children and his extended family for an annual trip that was meant to serve as a fresh start for his cousin, whose husband died in June. The family staked out a secluded spot to camp on October 24, 2019, and within minutes the fun turned tragic. His sister told Ritchie the children seemed to be too far out in the water. There were no signs warning of dangerous currents, according to Fox News.

At first, he reassured her, saying they knew how to swim. When they drifted further, he became concerned and went out to save them. But the waves were “relentless” and he was unable to swim parallel to the riptide.

Ritchie reached the children and helped them make their way back to the shore, according to the Courier Journal.

“He was ushering the boys back in, helping them, and then he got caught in the waves,” Durrett-Johnson told the newspaper, “and the waves kept coming and jumping over his head.”

One of his older sons, Kaylib, 19, noticed his father struggling and asked if he needed help. Ritchie said he did. Kaylib brought the boys in, but Ritchie had drowned. When they brought him to shore, they were unable to revive him.

2. His Family Made an Annual Trip to Florida, but This Year Was Meant to Be Special

It was an annual tradition for Stephone Ritchie Sr. and his extended family to trek out to the Florida beaches. But this year was meant to mark a “restart,” according to Fox News. Elishia Durrett-Johnson, Ritchie’s cousin, lost her husband in a car accident in June. The family was gathering to mark a fresh start for the recently widowed woman.

“We just came together trying to honor his legacy and do exactly what he would want us to do,” Durrett-Johnson told Fox News, “and that’s just being a family. Our family has suffered so much tragedy already.”

Ritchie posted about the trip on Facebook as they were making preparations. He said his children were all excited for the trip, and they were hoping to make this year especially memorable.

“Well people its that time of year to take these kids to florida,” he wrote October 20. “In their own ways they have worked hard and Im sure anticipated this trip since last year.. Thanks to my wonderful family for coming together to make this memorable also hoping that next year more will come with us. Thank you mom thanks aunt valerie tha ks uncle Kelly thank all involved in trying to make this trip happen. Ill have some pics coming soon but for now I will take this power nap to make sure for maximum driving time.. Love you all pray for safe travels for me and the family..”

Stephone Is Remembered as Funny & Happy; His Friends & Family Want to Remember his Laugh

Stephone Ritchie was remembered by his family and friends as a person who could turn a negative situation into a positive one with his tenacious sense of humor.

“Stephone was an extraordinary comedian and had a way to turn any sad situation into a comedic one,” his obituary said. “He was funny just like his father and compassionate just like his mother.”

His friends and family remember him for his laugh. A friend posted on his Facebook page asking if anyone had a video of him laughing.

“That’s what I’ll always remember,” he wrote.

Another person also joined in and asked for the video.

“i keep hearing his laugh in my head, it hurts,” he wrote. “God i feel soo bad for his family especially his children.”

A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for his children. Ritchie did not have life insurance. As of Saturday afternoon, $15,000 of the $20,000 fundraising goal was reached.

“Stephone loved, sacrificed, and did everything for his children. He was their best friend, protector, and always led by example. Stephone was a comedian at heart and could turn any frown into a smile. He was funny just like his father and compassionate just like his mother,” the page said. “His life was cut short while on a family vacation as he tragically drowned saving his children in Cocoa Beach, FL. Stephone died as a hero. Stephone was a loving father, son, cousin, best friend, co-worker, gamer, awesome cook, and a great teacher.”

Stephone Ritchie Was Handy & Was Working to Become a Certified Plumber

Stephone Ritchie Sr. was working toward a new career path when he drowned saving his children at age 38. He aspired to become a plumber, and he was working to gain his certification, according to his obituary.

He was a handy person who could fix brakes and operate construction equipment, his obituary said.

“Stephone worked well with his hands and could fix almost anything,” his obituary said. “He could fix brakes, drive a fork lift, proficiently perform construction and plumbing duties. He had aspirations of becoming a plumber and was currently studying to be a plumber service technician.”

He also spoke about his goals in an encouraging text to his cousin, Elishia Durrett-Johnson, whose husband died recently in a car accident. She posted a screenshot of the texts on Facebook.

“I’m so glad to hear that you getting you back together,” he wrote. “I can do a few simple plumbing things but I’m still learning… Just. Praying that God allows me to soak up as much as possible.”

According to his Facebook page, he previously worked in the warehouse at a Chevrolet dealer in Louisville.

5. Stephone Ritchie Sr. Was Remembered for his Encouragement to Family & Globally as a Gamer

Stephone Ritchie Sr. used his hobby of gaming to help people he had never even met. After his death, a stranger from another country told his family a touching story. Ritchie would take his time to encourage the person’s son while online gaming, and helped him build trust in other people again. Ritchie was remembered for making a permanent positive mark in this person he never met, according to his obituary.

“Recently, the family received a message from a fellow gamer, half way around the world, that stated Stephone took time out of his busy schedule to play online video games and give her son encouragement,” the obituary said. “Because of Stephone, his friend’s son, ‘trusted life again.'”

His encouragement was also apparent in his relationships with his family. The beach trip that turned tragic was meant to mark a fresh start for his cousin, Elishia Durrett-Johnson, whose husband died in June.

“Stephone was the guy that intentionally communicated and motivated his family, friends and complete strangers,” she wrote on Facebook. “He made sure to check on me after my husband died… encouraging me to continue my business Begin to Talk LLC and Radio show Begin to Talk Radio on Power106 FM Ky Radio(106.3).”

She shared screenshots of a conversation between herself and Ritchie.

“I love you baby girl,” he said, calling her “strong, black and beautiful.”

“You got this! I love you,” he said.