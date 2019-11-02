More than 10,000 Pack Trump’s Tupelo, Mississippi Rally [Crowd Size Photos]

President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Tupelo, Mississippi on Friday night, November 1 for his 2020 campaign. The venue was packed and many more had to stay outside in the overflow area to watch the rally on a large screen. The venue had a maximum capacity of 10,000. Read on to learn more and see crowd photos and videos from the November 1 rally.

The 10,000-Capacity Venue Was Packed an Hour Before Trump Started Speaking

The November 1 rally in Tupelo, Mississippi was held at the BancorpSouth Arena at 375 E. Main Street. BancorpSouth Arena’s capacity is 10,000 for concerts. In addition, a big TV was set up outside to allow for overflow space if too many showed up and exceeded the arena’s capacity.

Alyssa Martin of the local station WTVA said it was a packed house.

We made it from the motorcade into the arena, it’s a packed house to see @realDonaldTrump! @wtva9news pic.twitter.com/EfaGSqHIOz — Alyssa Martin WTVA (@AlyssaWTVA) November 2, 2019

The Clarion Ledger said the arena reached its capacity an hour before Trump started his speech.

This may be one of the best crowd photos from the rally.

The rally was in support of Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, who is the Republican candidate for governor. He will face Democrat Jim Hood in a November election.

But of course, Trump talked about more than just Reeves. When he spoke about Hillary Clinton, there were familiar chants to “Lock Her Up!”

A Tupelo coliseum is full awaiting President Trump. He’s staging a rally in Mississippi to energize GOP voters for the Republican candidate for governor Tate Reeves. pic.twitter.com/hOvHP8nOE5 — Debbie Elliott (@NPRDebElliott) November 1, 2019

During his rally, Trump referenced the news that Beto O’Rourke had dropped out of the race. “Beto, did you hear?” he asked the crowd. “Poor bastard. Poor pathetic guy.”

Trump also spent a great deal of his speech talking about how America was winning again. “America is all over the world respected again,” he told the crowd. “…The Democratic party has gone completely insane.” Trump also talked about the stock market hitting another high and talked about the federal judges he had appointed.

At one point, the arena had to close because it reached capacity. An overflow crowd was set up outside with a giant Jumbotron to watch the rally.

Many Lined Up Hours Before the Rally Began

Hundreds of people were lined up for the rally seven hours or more before the event started.

Hundreds of people are already lining up outside the BanCorp Arena in Tupelo for President Donald Trump’s rally. The event doesn’t start until 7pm but some people have been here before dawn. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/1S6Fk0rMmn — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) November 1, 2019

Some people were in line since dawn on November 1 for a rally that didn’t start until 7 p.m.

Thousands now in line ahead of President Donald Trump’s Tupelo rally. Doors open at 4 #wcbinews pic.twitter.com/zmYs5z7PfO — WCBI News (@WCBINEWS) November 1, 2019

This next tweet said that thousands were in line before the rally by 11 a.m. and doors weren’t opening until 4 p.m.

Thousands now in line ahead of President Donald Trump’s Tupelo rally. Doors open at 4 #wcbinews pic.twitter.com/T4cfOe11fE — Allie Martin (@Tupelonewsguy) November 1, 2019

Crowd in Tupelo waiting for the Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/LI6MicVgyQ — KEEP AMERICA GREAT (@BirdSongoflight) November 1, 2019

One reporter said that people had been lined up since the day before.

Here’s the line for the Trump rally in Tupelo, outside BancorpsouthArena. People have been here since yesterday #msgov pic.twitter.com/EFMojJjrkR — Luke Ramseth (@lramseth) November 1, 2019

There were protesters at the rally too, but not many this time around.

Yes, there were protesters at the Trump rally tonight, but not many. Here’s a Tupelo Democrat group worries about Trump’s abandonment of the Kurds. #TrumpRallyMississippi #trumprally pic.twitter.com/8K2Lz7CPQP — Luke Ramseth (@lramseth) November 2, 2019

Trump has two more rallies coming up in the next week, so it seems he’s increasing his rally schedule this month.

His next rally will be Monday, November 4 in Lexington, Kentucky at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central.) This rally will be at the Rupp Arena on Vine Street. You can get tickets here.

Then on Wednesday, November 6, Trump will be hosting a rally in Monroe, Louisiana that starts at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m Eastern.) That rally will be held at the Monroe Civic Center and you can get tickets here.

Remember that tickets don’t guarantee seats, they just allow you to have a seat in the rally if you arrive early enough. Seats are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

