Alexandra Kauffman, Michael Horowitz’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Alexandra Kauffman, 54, is a writer, television/film producer, and the wife of Michael Horowitz, the Inspector General of the United States Department of Justice. Horowitz released his IG report into the origins of the FBI’s investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia on Monday.

Horowitz has been investigating whether Justice Department officials were politically biased against Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and whether or not a surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was illicitly obtained.

Trump’s staunchest allies and conservative talking heads are anxiously waiting on this report which they believe includes damaging revelations about the Justice Department and the Obama administration. Some Trump supporters and Fox News talking heads believe that the report will prove without a shadow of a doubt that the Russia investigation was a politically motivated hoax by the Obama administration and potentially lead to jail time for top democratic leaders.

“We still have Michael Horowitz, the inspector general. He is to report back on FISA abuse, we already know that did take place,” Hannity said on his radio show. “We know that the president has five different buckets of information that he’s holding, in his hand, that will reveal corruption at levels we never dreamed or we never thought of.”

After the Mueller Report was released earlier this year, Hannity and other Fox News personalities claimed that the Horowitz report was on the cusp of being released and would lead to new investigations into Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

According to CNN, Attorney General William Barr released a statement on Monday regarding the report, “I’m certain that Inspector General Michael Horowitz is going to look at that in his report as to whether or not Hillary Clinton ever received a defensive briefing,” Fox News contributor Sara Carter said in April. “That’s going to be very interesting. Because that’s going to show the imbalance between the two, how they treated the Trump campaign and how they treated Hillary Clinton.”

The report was released earlier today and found ‘No Political Bias’ By the Department or the FBI in the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election. The report did find “17 ‘significant errors or omissions’ in surveillance applications for Trump campaign aide Carter Page, but no intentional misconduct.”

“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” Barr said. “It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.”

Alexandra Kauffman is a self-employed Independent Writer and Television/Film producer in Washington, DC, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has been married to Michael Horowitz for 19 years

1. She Worked on Michael Dukakis’ Presidential Campaign

Before she became a producer for PBS and CNN, Alexandra Horowitz started her career working for a number of Democratic political campaigns. In 1988, she served as a press aide to Michael Dukakis during his presidential bid where her responsibilities included “Produced daily radio spots and coordinated nightly production of news summaries” according to her LinkedIn.

She moved on to be a press aide for Democratic Congressman Byron Dorgan where she wrote and distributed press materials for his statewide congressional campaign and organized press and public attendance at campaign events.

After Dorgan was elected, she became his Legislative Correspondent before switching careers and becoming a television and film producer.

2. She Used to Be a Senior Producer for CNN Where She Worked with Lou Dobbs

After leaving her career in politics, Kauffman went back to school at Michigan University where she earned her Master of Arts in Radio, Television, and Film. She started her new career working as a Weekend Newcast Producer in Lansing, Michigan for a local station before moving up to CNN.

While at CNN, she produced daily and weekly shows for CNN, CNN International, and CNN Financial Network, including Business Day, Business Unusual, and In the Game. She also stories, packages, and segments for CNN’s Moneyline with Lou Dobbs, CNN’s Your Money, and CNN’s Managing with Lou Dobbs, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She worked for CNN for almost 10 years before leaving to do freelance writing and producing in 2017. Kauffman is currently self-employed.

3. Her Parents Own Kauffman International, a Mail-Order and Internet Saddlery in Chevy Chase, MD

Alexandra’s parents, Sandra and Charles F. Kauffman, operate Kauffman International, a mail-order and online store selling horse saddles and supplies out of Chevy Chase, Maryland. The company was founded in New York City in 1875 by Alexandra’s great-great-grandfather Hermann Kauffman and was the premier saddlery in New York City throughout the early 1900s.

As times changed, the brick and mortar store eventually closed but the Kauffman’s still run the company as a mail order/internet store.

4. She Covered International News in Hong Kong

During her time with CNN, Kauffman “Launched and managed New York bureau of CNN International business news”, training writers and producers on how to tailor American financial news to an international audience.

In her LinkedIn profile, she says she “filled in for Senior Producer in Hong Kong to manage business coverage for daily Asian shows”. She worked in Hong Kong and was in charge of CNN programming for the Asian audience.

5. She Has Three Children

Michael Horowitz and Alexandra Kauffman have three kids together. A son, Frederick, and two daughters, Frederick and Clea.

