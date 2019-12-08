Hip-Hop Stars React to Juice Wrld’s Death

The shocking death of Juice Wrld reached fans early Sunday morning. The rapper,whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, died after his flight landed at Chicago Midway International Airport. He suffered what appeared to be a seizure in the terminal. According to TMZ, the star was still conscious when taken in for emergency treatment, but later passed away at the hospital.

A rising voice in Hip-Hop, the news also hit hard among his fellow stars. Many took to social media to share their thoughts and condolences. The Instagram and Twitter messages offered memories and stories of the late rapper along with sorrow.

The Reactions Show How Much He Meant to the Community

Stars ranging from LL Cool J to Robb Banks showed up to pay their respects online. Juice Wrld had performed many collaborations during his short career. His vocals had been featured on songs with Halsey, Future, and Lil Tecca to name a few.

Rip Juice Wrld Gone Too Soon 🙏🏻💔 — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz_) December 8, 2019

rip juice wrld — FEMTO (@RobbBanks) December 8, 2019

Noooo way not juice wrld somebody say this not real 🤦🏽‍♂️ — RICH THE KID (@richthekid) December 8, 2019

Juice Wrld… way too young, way too bright. This is so sad. Prayers to his family and loved ones. — ⓑⓐⓑⓨ ⓣⓐⓣⓔ (@yungbabytate) December 8, 2019

RIP juicewrld it was tight working together bro 😔 — Nebu Kiniza (@NebuKinizaOSHS) December 8, 2019

DJ Akademiks Shared a Heartbreaking Story

DJ Akademiks was one of the stars to share a story about the late rapper. As part of podcasts and YouTube videos, he also covered the news that closely affected Juice Wrld. One of the most controversial and talked about of those comments related to an ongoing controversy between the rapper’s producers and a pop star who supposedly demanded profits. In what was revealed to be his last words with Juice Wrld, the YouTube celebrity looked back on missing out on what would be their final words.

RIP Juice… I was suppose to link wit him this weekend. I feel so guilty that our last phone call I told him I would call him back then didn’t cuz I said “imma see u this weekend” … — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 8, 2019

Hip-Hop’s Most Well Known News Sources and Writers Were Also Grieving

Among those who were deeply affected by the loss of Juice Wrld were those publications and music writers who knew him well. They were quick to share their sadness. Some seemed at a loss for words as they summed up their shock.

The rapper and songwriter had created a positive relationship with media. Much of the connection came in the honest exchanges with interviewers. One of the topics that came up more than once was the subject of drugs. It was something that Juice World had a strong opinion on. “If they don’t kill you, they can leave you in a trance for the rest of your life. Most fucking rappers rap about getting high and feeling great. But I talk about the good side and the bad side. Just to shed some light on the negative side,”the rapper told NME.

Thank you for inspiring us. Rest easy, Juice Wrld 🖤 pic.twitter.com/mOqJ2QQS14 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 8, 2019

