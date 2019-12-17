Karol Sanchez Amber Alert: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Karol Sanchez is the 16-year-old girl who police say appears to have been kidnapped while walking with her mother in the Bronx on Monday, December 16, 2019. NYPD Crimestoppers released surveillance footage of the kidnapping early Tuesday morning.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information on Sanchez’s possible location. An Amber Alert has also been issued.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Karol Sanchez & Her Mother Were Walking in the South Bronx Around 11:20 p.m. When She Was Snatched

🚨WANTED🚨for a KIDNAPPING in the vicinity of East 156 Street and Eagle Avenue #Southbronx #bronx @NYPD40pct on 12/16/19@ 11:20PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen this car? Know who They are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/h26y6HDNN9 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 17, 2019

The New York City Police Department says that Karol Sanchez and her mother, 36, were walking in the Melrose neighborhood in the South Bronx around 11:30 p.m. on December 16.

In the video, you can see that both Sanchez and her mom were carrying umbrellas at the time. They were on Eagle Avenue near East 156 Street when a four-door sedan pulled up alongside them.

2. Police Are Looking For 4 Adult Men In Connection to the Alleged Kidnapping

Seeking Immediate Information in regards to a kidnapping last night in the vicinity of Eagle Ave and E 156th St. 16 year old Karol Sanchez was walking with her mother when 4 men in a beige sedan forced her into their vehicle and fled the scene. Any info PLEASE 📞 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/rgc8VWBgGv — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) December 17, 2019

Police say the suspects include four adult men in their 20s. Though the surveillance video was in black-and-white, police clarified on social media that the vehicle in question was a beige sedan.

Investigators say that four men were in the vehicle when it pulled up next to Karol Sanchez and her mother. Two men were seen getting out of the car in the surveillance video. One of them grabbed Sanchez and forced her into the car.

Investigators say Sanchez did not know the four men in the vehicle, according to WABC-TV. Police have not publicly speculated about a possible motive.

3. Karol Sanchez’s Mother Was Pushed to the Ground As She Tried to Pull Her Daughter Back Onto the Sidewalk

16-year-old girl possibly kidnapped in the Bronx: policeThe NYPD is looking for a 16-year-old girl that might have been kidnapped in the Bronx late Monday night, officials said. Karol Sanchez was walking with her mother on Eagle Avenue, near East 156th Street in the Melrose section, around 11:20 p.m. when a beige-colored sedan pulled up and two men hopped out, police said. The two men grabbed the teenage girl and dragged her into the car, while pushing her mother to the ground before driving off, authorities said. The NYPD said it is not clear if she knew the men or not. There are four men being sought in total. 2019-12-17T11:24:08.000Z

Karol Sanchez’s mother put up a fight as she tried desperately to hold onto her daughter. In the video, you can see her throw her umbrella down and run past one of the suspected kidnappers as Karol is pushed into the vehicle. She appears to break away from one of the men who tried to stop her.

The vehicle pulled forward a few feet, and it’s unclear exactly what happened in the next few seconds due to the bright lights of the car and the grainy nature of the surveillance footage. The car stopped again and Karol’s mother was pushed onto the sidewalk.

She stands up and appears to try to run after the car as the driver headed east on East 156th Street. Pix 11 reported that she did not appear to have been injured and refused medical treatment.

4. An Amber Alert Was Issued Tuesday Morning

An Amber Alert is now in effect as police continue the search for Karol Sanchez. She is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. On the Amber Alert, Sanchez’s ethnicity is listed as Black Hispanic.

Sanchez was wearing a dark blue jacket and a white sweater when she was kidnapped. She had on blue jeans and black sneakers and was carrying a white backpack at the time.

The Amber Alert notes, “Child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe she may be in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

5. Karol Sanchez’s Kidnapping Has Neighbors On Edge

Video shows teenage girl kidnapped in front of her mom in BronxPolice are searching for a group of men who kidnapped a teenage girl off a street in the Melrose section of the Bronx. It happened late Monday night in the 700 block of Eagle Avenue. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows one man grabbing 16-year-old Karol Sanchez as she walked with her mom. Her mom tries to fight back but is pushed away as Sanchez is forced into a beige four-door sedan with two other men inside. The car then drives off, fleeing east on East 156th Street. Investigators say Sanchez did not know her kidnappers. An urgent search for the teen is now underway. Sanchez is described as 5'5" tall, 150 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers. Read more: https://7ny.tv/2PSKdDg Check out more Eyewitness News – http://7ny.tv/2suJHTd NEW HERE? – Hi! We’re abc7NY, also known as Channel 7 on TV, home to Eyewitness News, New York’s Number 1 news. We hope you love us on YouTube as much as you do on television! OUR SOCIAL MEDIA – FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ABC7NY/ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc7ny INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/abc7ny/ NEWS TIPS: Online: https://7ny.tv/36UsL9a Phone: 917-260-7700 Email: abc7ny@abc.com #abc7NY #localnews #nyc 2019-12-17T13:34:11.000Z

The NYPD is asking anyone with information about where Karol Sanchez could be or who the four suspected kidnappers to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. For tips in Spanish, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can be confidential.

The kidnapping has other families in the neighborhood on edge. Parent Joy Bates told WABC-TV that she takes her daughter to school every day and now worries about something similar happening to them. “Hopefully nothing like that… I might get kidnapped, too.”

READ NEXT: Bank Employee Posed With Stacks of Stolen Cash on Facebook: Feds