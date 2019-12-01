London Boom Caused by Royal Air Force Planes

A sonic boom from RAF planes echoed throughout north London and surrounding areas, according to Metropolitan Police.
The police said that there is no cause for concern.
The sonic boom occurred at around four in the morning in north London and many in the area expressed their concern right afterwards. Herts Fire Control said that they received a large volume of calls from across the whole of Hertfordshire regarding the boom.
You can hear the sonic boom for yourself in the video posted below:
Twitter has been ablaze with posts about the noise.
A similar situation occurred in June 2019, when military aircraft caused loud bangs that were heard across Essex, as BBC reported. The noise sparked lots of emergency calls, according to police. Residents reported feeling their houses shake after the sound was heard in Harlow, Epping, Chelmsford and Stansted. The sound was due to two RAF Typhoon jets escorting a Jet2 flight to land because a 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and endangering an aircraft, according to the publication. The situation also led to minor flight delays for other flights.
The sonic boom heard across north London follows the terrorist attack at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge the day before. The attack left two dead and three injured, according to Heavy. The suspect, 28-year-old Usman Khan, was attending a university prison rehabilitation conference allowing students and prisoners to study together when he attacked people inside Fishmongers’ Hall before running out onto London Bridge, according to Heavy. Many citizens intervened in the attack, with one man grabbing a “five foot narwhal tusk” from Fishmongers’ Hall to fight off Khan while another tackled the suspect and disarmed him, according to our report. Armed officers then surrounded and then shot the suspect. Khan had a prior terrorism conviction and also had connections to Islamist terror groups, according to our report. He was among the nine men arrested as part of the “2010 Stock Exchange plot,” according to The Guardian.
READ NEXT: Jack Merritt: A Tribute to the London Bridge Victim