A sonic boom from RAF planes echoed throughout north London and surrounding areas, according to Metropolitan Police.

The police said that there is no cause for concern.

The loud bang heard throughout north London and surrounding areas was the result of a sonic boom from RAF planes. There is no cause for concern. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 1, 2019

The sonic boom occurred at around four in the morning in north London and many in the area expressed their concern right afterwards. Herts Fire Control said that they received a large volume of calls from across the whole of Hertfordshire regarding the boom.

We are currently receiving a large number of calls from across the whole of Hertfordshire regarding a large explosion sound. We are investigating. — Herts Fire Control (@HertsFRSControl) December 1, 2019

You can hear the sonic boom for yourself in the video posted below:

#explosion heard this sound in North West London pic.twitter.com/6vsbswJuou — Kiran Topan (@topman71) December 1, 2019

Twitter has been ablaze with posts about the noise.

#explosion in London is now trend topic in UK! Houses were shook, almost everyone’s woken up but hope that was just a sonic boom from a jet, and nothing major. Going back to 😴 — Mert Susur (@MertSusur) December 1, 2019

A huge bang has been heard across East London in what many feared was an 'explosion'. However, police have confirmed the noise was in fact a sonic boom caused by a passing aircraft.#explosion #northlondon #london — Wophie (@THFCjp) December 1, 2019

Pretty impressed that the sonic boom woke up basically everyone in London and the Home Counties… except my 4 week old baby 😊 pic.twitter.com/EUjNLrVHQ0 — Vicky Spence (@VickySpence) December 1, 2019

Loud boom or explosion heard all over North London on my Twitter feed, anyone out on foot? loads scared it was a bomb! windows shaken etc. Please reporting from Wembley, Muswell Hill, Knebworth, Enfield and all over! any news? — Semothy Jones (@semothyjones) December 1, 2019

Just heard huge #boom over north London…shook the house. #sonicboom? At 4.20am? Any ideas? — Russell Curtis (@russellcurtis) December 1, 2019

A similar situation occurred in June 2019, when military aircraft caused loud bangs that were heard across Essex, as BBC reported. The noise sparked lots of emergency calls, according to police. Residents reported feeling their houses shake after the sound was heard in Harlow, Epping, Chelmsford and Stansted. The sound was due to two RAF Typhoon jets escorting a Jet2 flight to land because a 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and endangering an aircraft, according to the publication. The situation also led to minor flight delays for other flights.

The sonic boom heard across north London follows the terrorist attack at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge the day before. The attack left two dead and three injured, according to Heavy. The suspect, 28-year-old Usman Khan, was attending a university prison rehabilitation conference allowing students and prisoners to study together when he attacked people inside Fishmongers’ Hall before running out onto London Bridge, according to Heavy. Many citizens intervened in the attack, with one man grabbing a “five foot narwhal tusk” from Fishmongers’ Hall to fight off Khan while another tackled the suspect and disarmed him, according to our report. Armed officers then surrounded and then shot the suspect. Khan had a prior terrorism conviction and also had connections to Islamist terror groups, according to our report. He was among the nine men arrested as part of the “2010 Stock Exchange plot,” according to The Guardian.

