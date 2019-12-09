Michael Horowitz & His IG Report: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Horowitz is the inspector general for the Department of Justice. He is releasing a report on Monday about the department’s handling of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Horowitz is charged with determining whether the Justice Department and the FBI did anything improper when investigating possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. The Justice Department’s Inspector General Found ‘No Political Bias’ By the Department or the FBI in the Investigation Into Whether the Trump Campaign Colluded With Russia in the 2016 Presidential Election

BREAKING: Russia probe report finds no evidence of political bias, despite performance failures, per summary obtained by AP. https://t.co/cje8vNKl41 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 9, 2019

According to a suumary of the report obtained by the Associated Press, the report the Justice Department’s report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz “found 17 ‘significant errors or omissions’ in surveillance applications for Trump campaign aide Carter Page, but no intentional misconduct.”

According to AP:

The report, as described by people familiar with its findings, is expected to conclude there was an adequate basis for opening one of the most politically sensitive investigations in FBI history and one that Trump has denounced as a witch hunt. It began in secret during Trump’s 2016 presidential run and was ultimately taken over by special counsel Robert Mueller.

2. Michael Horowitz Became Inspector General of the Justice Department in 2012 Under the Obama Administration

DOJ watchdog Michael Horowitz is a career straight shooter, colleagues say @SarahNLynch https://t.co/dKp4Umy9Vu — Heather Timmons (@HeathaT) December 9, 2019

Michael Horowitz, 57, was sworn in as the inspector general of the Justice Department on April 16, 2012, after being confirmed by the Senate during the Obama Administration. According to his official Justice Department bio, Horowitz “oversees a nationwide workforce of more than 450 special agents, auditors, inspectors, attorneys, and support staff whose mission is to detect and deter waste, fraud, abuse, and misconduct in DOJ programs and personnel, and to promote economy and efficiency in Department operations.”

In 2015, he was named chairman of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, which oversees all 73 federal inspectors general.

Before becoming the Justice Department’s inspector general, Horowitz was a partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham, & Taft LLP, where “he focused his practice on white collar defense, internal investigations, and regulatory compliance,” his bio says. He also was a board member of the Ethics Resource Center and the Society for Corporate Compliance and Ethics.

Horowitz began working for the Justice Department in 1991. He served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1991 to 1999, where he was the Chief of the Public Corruption Unit and a Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division. He worked in the DOJ Criminal Division in Washington from 1999 to 2002, first as a Deputy Assistant Attorney General and then as Chief of Staff.

Horowitz has served under both Democrat and Republican administrations. According to Reuters, Rob Storch, the National Security Agency inspector general, said “I couldn’t even tell you what his politics are. He is completely fair, right down the middle.”

Horowitz began his legal career as a law clerk for Judge John Davies of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and as an associate at Debevoise & Plimpton, a global law firm based in New York City.

He attended Harvard Law School and Brandeis University.

3. Michael Horowitz Began His Investigation in March 2018 Into Whether the Justice Department and the FBI Did Anything Improper When Investigating Russian Meddling in the 2016 Presidential Election

The FBI, Trump and practically everyone with a political agenda has a stake in Michael Horowitz's report. https://t.co/yq6hViLJJt — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 8, 2019

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz began his investigation in March 2018 after then Attorney General Jeff Sessions and some members of Congress asked him to look into whether the department and the FBI did anything wrong while they were investigation Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The president’s Republican allies allege that the FBI misused its surveillance authorities in targeting Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign who had been on the bureau’s radar for years.

“The president’s Republican allies allege that the FBI misused its surveillance authorities in targeting Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign who had been on the bureau’s radar for years,” NPR reported. “Critics also argue that the FBI improperly relied on Steele’s dossier to get court approval for surveillance on Page.”

New: Congressional staff and members are currently getting a first look at DOJ IG Horowitz’s report in a room on Capitol Hill, two congressional sources familiar tell NBC News. The briefing is for both House and Senate Offices (with @frankthorp) — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) December 9, 2019

4. The Justice Department Said the Inspector General’s Investigation Has Uncovered ‘Significant Information’

“The Inspector General’s investigation is a credit to the Department of Justice. His excellent work has uncovered significant information that the American people will soon be able to read for themselves,” Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement to reporters.

“Rather than speculating, people should read the report for themselves next week, watch the Inspector General’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and draw their own conclusions about these important matters,” she said.

In a speech in 2018 in New York City, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the department is not “flawless.”

“If you walk into any branch of the Department of Justice anywhere in the country, you will find some of the most decent, ethical, honorable and admirable people you could ever hope to meet. As Attorney General John Ashcroft used to say, our name represents a moral value, and we aspire to live up to it,” he told an audience at the Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum.

“That is not to say that everybody in our Department is flawless. No organization with 115,000 employees is error-free. But we are committed to correcting mistakes and punishing wrongdoers,” he said.

5. During His Senate Confirmation Hearing in 2012, Michael Horowitz Said He Would Quit As Inspector General If He Felt His ‘Independence Was Being Limited’

Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows call for House hearing with DOJ IG Michael Horowitz https://t.co/khTRSBfKDJ — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 3, 2019

During his Senate confirmation hearing in 2012 to become the Justice Department inspector general, Michael Horowitz was asked by Sen. John Cornyn R-Texas, what he would do if he felt he was being pressured by political influences while doing his job.

“I want to ask you about your level of independence. I have great respect for the legal profession, and I heard what you said about your commitment to the law and to the facts. But can you explain to everyone listening, if

ultimately Attorney General Holder and the president himself can terminate you, how do you reconcile your independence with that fact?” Cornyn asked.

“I appreciate that concern and that issue, senator. I can tell you from my standpoint, I’m interested in this job and interested in serving because of the independence in a significant way. If I felt that my independence was being limited in a way that I thought was inappropriate I wouldn’t be

interested in serving, or continuing to serve,” Horowitz replied.

“You’d quit?” Cornyn asked.

“I presumably would quit,” Horowitz said. “I’m obviously not committing to doing anything until a situation arose, but I’ve been in the Department in both administrations and have worked with people who made it clear that they would be willing to do that in an appropriate circumstance. So I don’t think it’s just an Inspector General, but I understand how it arises even in a

greater context with an Inspector General.”