Sean Hunter, Peloton Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sean Hunter is the Canadian actor and star of the infamous December 2019 Peloton commercial. Hunter is also an elementary school teacher.

The Peloton ad shows a husband giving his wife a Peloton Bike as a gift for the holidays. The ad has been badly reviewed on social media and on television. Some have even compared it to an episode of the horror/Sci-Fi series “Black Mirror.” At the time of writing, the ad has been viewed over 3.3 million times.

1. Hunter Described Making the Ad as Being a ‘Wonderful Time’

Hunter outed himself as the male actor in the maligned Peloton commercial in a blog post on Psychology Today. In the post, Hunter is identified as being an actor and elementary school teacher in Vancouver.

Hunter says that he filmed the ad in September 2019. Hunter wrote, “During the few days on set, I had a wonderful time working with the cast (“mother & daughter”), and the amazing crew. It was an extremely positive experience, and I was excited to see the final clip.”

Hunter wrote that when the ad first came out, he received positive responses from everyone who saw it, including his acting coach. He said that one friend wrote to him and said, “I always knew you would make the big time.”

2. Hunter Says He Prides Himself on Being a ‘Great Teacher & Developing Actor’

Hunter says that he noticed the clip started to garner thumbs down votes on YouTube in early December. Hunter quotes Allah Pundit on Twitter as saying of the clip, “Absolutely 100% chance that the husband in the Peloton ad is abusive.” As well as Vice’s Katie Way who wrote, “She would rather be anywhere else in the world than here, in her glacial home with the husband she loathes.” Hunter says one of his friends texted him to call him “a symbol of the patriarchy.”

Hunter writes in the final paragraph that he prides himself on being “a great teacher and developing actor.” Hunter writes, “Unfortunately, the problem is that viewers can mistake an actor as that person after they’ve seen them on television instead of a person given a script with no opinion on what they are being told to portray.” Hunter says his experience in acting in the commercial has left him “with more questions than answers.” Hunter closes by saying, “I reflect on what my co-actor must be dealing with, as she’s the other 25 seconds of the story.”

According to Hunter’s Facebook page, Hunter is a graduate of Lord Byng Secondary School as well as the University of Victoria in British Columbia, Simon Fraser University and the University of British Columbia, where he attained a Master’s in education. In 2007, Hunter says that he moved to Xalapa, Mexico.

4. Hunter’s Most Notable Work Prior to Peloton Was a Role in Fox’s ‘Lucifer’

On Hunter’s IMDb page, it lists his most notable role to date as a 2016 part in the then-Fox network show “Lucifer.” Hunter has other roles in a short movie named “Plot Hole” and a movie titled, “Cuties.”

Hunter lists his favorite movies as, “Crash,” “Inception,” “Top Gun,” “Animal House,” “Waiting for Superman,” “Food Inc.” and “Supersize Me.”

5. Hunter Is Joking About the Controversy on His Instagram Page

In the fallout from the ad controversy, Hunter joked on Instagram, “Who would have thought my wife and I would be in so much controversy! Wish I kept the receipt 🤔.” There is one supportive comment under the post that reads, “You’re hot. You’re hot in the commercial. The blowback will pass. Happy Christmas!” On his Instagram bio, Hunter describes himself as a model, actor and “Man of many moods.” Hunter adds that he “enjoys the letter M.”

