WATCH: Trump Attacks John Dingell & Says He Might Be in Hell

During a strange turn during his Michigan rally, President Donald Trump talked about former Rep. John Dingell, who died in February. Trump made a statement that sounded like he was hinting that Dingell might be in hell. This was shortly after the House voted to impeach him. Watch the video below and learn more about what happened.

Trump Said John Dingell May Have Been ‘Looking Up’ after He Died

Trump spoke about how Rep. Debbie Dingell had called him about eight months ago when her husband died, hoping for flags to be lowered in memory of her husband. Trump said that John Dingell had died after being ill for a long time, and he did a lot to honor the former Representative after his death.

“I didn’t give them the B treatment…the C or the D… I gave the A+ treatment,” Trump commented, recalling the conversation and how Debbie Dingell later approved of the impeachment inquiry. He said that Debbie called him to thank him for what he did, saying it was the “nicest thing” and John Dingell was “looking down” in thanks.

“I said that’s ok, don’t worry about it… Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know,” Trump commented. The crowd groaned and laughed in response to what Trump said.

You can watch his comment about Dingell possibly “looking up” in the video below.

Michiganders do a brief double-take when Trump jokes that veteran Rep. John Dingell may have gone to hell when he died. pic.twitter.com/Bv503szBLJ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 19, 2019

“But let’s assume he’s looking down…” Trump quickly added. Trump said Debbie gave him “the most profuse thank you” but he wouldn’t share the details of their conversation. But now she’s saying he may have violated the Constitution, Trump added, after being so thankful in their conversation.

This isn’t the first time Trump has taken issue with Debbie Dingell, but it may be the harshest thing he’s said about John Dingell. Just this past weekend, Trump complained about Debbie Dingell on Twitter.

The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell. Now I watch her ripping me as part of the Democrats Impeachment Hoax. Really pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

Debbie Dingell responded.

I’ve always said I’ll work with President Trump when he wants to help hard-working men and women, but I’ll also work to hold this Administration accountable #ForThePeople. We can walk and chew gum at the same time. https://t.co/lky7NINkN1 — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 14, 2019

Earlier in the day, Debbie Dingell tweeted a thank you to Nancy Pelosi.

The times have found us. Thank you for strong leadership and an empathetic hand @SpeakerPelosi. pic.twitter.com/1sBHXdr46d — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 18, 2019

John Dingell Jr. died in February at the age of 92, The New York Times shared. He was the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, representing what’s now the 12th District in Michigan. Rep. Debbie Dingell was elected to her husband’s seat after he retired in 2014. When John Dingell retired, he said that he didn’t recognize the House anymore and found the House to “be obnoxious” now. John Dingell Jr.’s father, John Dingell, Sr., had served in the House from 1932 to 1955 when he died in office.

John Dingell was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer when he died.

