WATCH: Brother Nature Beaten Up in Miami Parking Lot

Popular internet personality Brother Nature just can’t seem to catch a break. He caught Malaria in November and now has been captured on video getting assaulted at the Miami restaurant La Sandwicherie. The video was posted to Twitter on Friday morning and quickly went viral.

In the video, you can see the popular content creator on the ground as an unidentified man in black pants and a black shirt stands over top of him, punching and kicking him repeatedly in the head.

“Let them go!” a member from the crowd shouts as the patrons watch on in horror. Nobody came to break up the violence or help Brother Nature. The man eventually walks away and Brother Nature gets up, visibly woozy from the assault he just endured.

The man who attacked Brother Nature posted a video before the assault that shows the social media star arguing with employees at the pizza restaurant. Allegedly, Brother Nature was upset that a server hadn’t come to his table to take his order. He walks to the counter when a man off-camera says he needs to order first, then sit down. “Don’t nobody know you, bruh.” Says the man holding the camera.

It’s unclear if the altercation started from that minor misunderstanding between Brother Nature and the business owner or if the people in the video wanted to fight him regardless of his actions. One thing is for certain, the goons that assaulted him aren’t shy about taking credit for it.

The assailant, who goes by “Phat Dabb” on Twitter, posted a tweet that has since been deleted that read “I just beat the dog s*** outta brother nature in la Sandwicherie.”

Phat Dabb also posted videos from the night of the assault of him showing off his Rolex watch and Chanel shoes and consuming Promethazine With Codeine cough syrup.

Brother Nature responded to the alleged assault on Twitter and said that he was assaulted in front of several witnesses who refused to help. “I know there’s a video out of me getting jumped, everyone in the pizza shop literally just watched, with their phones out, and did nothing. Oh well 🤷🏽‍♂️”

He also posted a video to his Instagram story seeming to reference the attack which shows him smiling, shirtless with a pack of ice on his face, hanging out at home.

His Attackers Were Seen Partying With Him Before the Assault and Claim He Was Being “Disrespectful”

One user on Twitter, @Ale_VouZan, who posted the original fight video did some internet sleuthing and found the group of people claiming responsibility for the attack.

The Twitter user who goes by “Moe” tweeted “We got Brother Nature with us in the VIP at Booby we lit !!” He then posted a photo of Brother Nature in the local Miami club. He was apparently part of the group that included “Phat Dabb” at the pizza restaurant as he retweeted the fight video afterward and said “This nigga dabs beat up brother nature 😭😭😭”.

“Moe” has since deleted the video and his retweets of the attack but has continued to respond to critics on social media.

In a separate tweet, he claimed that Brother Nature was being disrespectful at the pizza shop. “How you go to Sandwicherie act disrespectful with everyone and then get beat up 1 on 1 and then wanna play victim …”

Moe also retweeted another user that was allegedly there who claims “my dawg whooped you one on one after YOU said you wanted to fight him and made threats to kill him in front of 20+ people then you tried to sucker punch my other dog and got whooped again. Don’t play victim.”

There is no video that shows the lead up to the incident, only one that shows Brother Nature talking with the shop owner, so it’s unclear at this time exactly how the situation escalated to violence.

Heavy.com has reached out to Brother Nature’s camp for comment but have not received a response.

