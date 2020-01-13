Democratic Debate Schedule: Dates for the Next January & February Debates

The seventh Democratic debate is almost here. But we still have a long way to go and a lot of debates to watch as candidates hope to win the Democratic primary nomination. Here’s a look at when the next debates are going to take place, including the one in January and the next few in February.

The Next Democratic Debate Is Tuesday, January 14

The next debate – the seventh – will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. That debate will be hosted by CNN and The Des Moines Register at Drake University. The debate will start at 9 p.m. Eastern and it’s scheduled to end at 11:15 p.m. Eastern, although it might go longer.

The qualifications for this debate were polling at 5 percent or higher in at least four national or early-state polls, or 7 percent or higher in two early-state polls. These must have been from qualifying organizations that released polls between November 14 and January 10. This caused some controversy since there were fewer qualifying polls this time around due to the holidays. Another requirement was that candidates get 225,000 unique donors at least, which included 1,000 in at least 20 states. This was stricter than the qualifications for the December debate.

Six candidates qualified:

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

After this, the next debate will be on February 7. ABC News and WMUR-TV and Apple News will host that debate in New Hampshire at St. Anselm College’s Sullivan Arena, USA Today reported.

On February 19, NBC News and MSNBC will co-host the ninth debate with The Nevada Independent in Las Vegas, Politico reported.

On February 25, CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, partnering with Twitter, will host the tenth debate at The Gaillard Center in South Carolina.

There’s a chance that some of the February debates might be rescheduled if President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is scheduled. The Senators will need to attend the impeachment trial.

And after that, there will be at least one debate every month until April 2020. But once the primary elections and caucuses start happening, it’s not clear if the debates themselves, the rules, or how they are held will change.

How the Debates Line Up with the Primaries

Some of these debates are lining up with early primaries for the Democratic nomination. Here’s a look at the primary schedule, provided by 270ToWin.

The Iowa caucus is the first one and it might set the tone for the rest of the race. This caucus will be on February 3.

New Hampshire’s Democratic primary will then be on February 11. (It’s worth noting that Sanders won the New Hampshire primary in 2016.)

The Nevada Democratic caucus will be on February 22.

South Carolina’s primary is February 29 (only for Democrats.)

On Super Tuesday on March 3, 15 states will host their primaries and caucuses, including California and Texas.

From March 3-10, U.S. citizens living abroad can vote in the Democrats Abroad primary, the Independent noted.

On March 8, Puerto Rico will host its Republican primary.

On March 10, primaries and caucuses will be in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota (Democrat only), and Washington.

On March 12, the Virgin Islands will have its Republican caucus.

On March 14, Guam (Republican only), Northern Mariana, and Wyoming (Republican convention) will be held.

On March 17, primaries will be in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Northern Mariana (caucus). Arizona will also have a Democratic primary, but the Republican primary was canceled.

On March 24, American Samoa (Republican caucus only) and Georgia’s will take place.

On March 27, North Dakota will host its Republican convention.

On March 29, Puerto Rico will host its primary (Democratic only.)

On April 4, primaries will be held in Louisiana, Wyoming (Democratic caucus only), Alaska and Hawaii. (Alaska and Hawaii opted out of their Republican primaries.)

On April 7, Wisconsin will host a primary.

On April 28, primaries will be held in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New York.

On May 2, primaries will be in Guam and Kansas.

On May 5, Indiana will have its primary.

On May 12, Nebraska and West Virginia will have their primaries.

On May 19, Kentucky and Oregon will have their primaries.

On June 2, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington D.C. will have their primaries.

On June 6, the U.S. Virgin Islands will have its Democratic caucus.

The Democratic National Convention will take place July 13-16.

The Republican National Convention will be August 24-27.

