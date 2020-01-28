7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits the Coast of Cuba and Jamaica

A 7.7. magnitude earthquake hit the coast of Cuba and Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Tsunami waves are possible.

A powerful earthquake has struck between Cuba and Jamaica. Tsunami waves are a possibility in Cuba, @NWS says pic.twitter.com/yuGaRWAbPZ — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 28, 2020

Here’s what you need to know.

The earthquake’s epicenter hit in the Caribbean Sea, south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica. According to the Weather Channel, it was felt as far away as Florida. Miami-Dade Police said they received “calls of buildings shaking, and multiple buildings were being evacuated,” NBC

The earthquake was originally reported as a 7.3 magnitude, but was soon upgraded to 7.7 magnitude.

Here's an updated map showing what is now being called a magnitude 7.7 #earthquake in the western Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/PZy7ReH897 — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) January 28, 2020

The earthquake was felt in Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

People in Kingston, Jamaica, could be seen rushing outside of buildings as the quake struck. It’s unclear if there are any deaths or extensive damage.

The U.S. State Department warned “U.S. citizens in the affected area – check in on social media and contact loved ones to let them know you are safe.”

A tsunami warning is in effect.