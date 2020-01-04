Evan Lacey Found Dead: Missing Teenager’s Death Confirmed by Family

Evan Lacey, the missing Texas teenager, has been found dead at the age of 19. Lacey was from Arlington, Texas. He had been missing since December 17.

A statement from Lacey’s family read, “It is with much sorrow and heavy hearts that the Lacey family has learned that God has called His and our angel, Evan, to be with him. We greatly appreciate all of the prayers and support that family, community, teachers and all others have provided to our family during this difficult time.

We ask that you allow our family time to grieve considering we just learned of this information within the past hour. Funeral arrangement information will be shared once made this week.

Sincerely,

The Lacey Family.”

Lacey’s car was found in Fort Worth on December 21, his family said. Fox 4 reported at the time that the discovery of the car had not given police any fresh leads on the teenager’s whereabouts.

Lacey’s aunt, Tailar Lacey, told the station at the time, “We definitely think that Evan is in danger. Evan does not leave the house without telling us where he’s going. I’ll be here ‘til we find him/”

