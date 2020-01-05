Jasmine Renee Campbell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jasmine Renee Campbell is the Oregon woman facing hate crime charges after investigators said she tried to strangle a woman using the victim’s hijab.

The confrontation happened at the TriMet MAX train station in Portland on November 12, 2019. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office announced the charges on January 3, 2020.

The victim did not suffer serious physical injuries. But District Attorney Rod Underhill explained in a news release that the victim told the police that she “no longer feels safe wearing a hijab in public.”

1. Police: Jasmine Campbell Tried to Choke the Victim Before Using the Hijab to Touch Herself

According to the Portland Police Bureau, which is the department that led the investigation, Jasmine Renee Campbell allegedly approached the victim from behind on November 12, 2019, at a train station. Officials say that Campbell is accused of grabbing the hijab and using it to try to choke the victim.

The victim managed to push Campbell away. But, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office, Campbell continued the assault. The victim said Campbell forcibly ripped the hijab from the victim’s head. Campbell then allegedly rubbed the garment “across multiple exposed sexually intimate parts” of her own body. The victim reported the attack to the police.

Campbell was arrested on December 13 by the Portland Police on an unrelated matter. According to KOIN-TV, when asked about the assault on the foreign exchange student, Campbell reportedly told the police that “she wanted to show the victim that she did not have to be Muslim and that religion doesn’t define her.”

2. District Attorney: The Victim Did Not Know Jasmine Campbell

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office says the two women were strangers to each other. The victim was not identified by name.

But investigators described her as a 24-year-old student at Portland State University. She is a foreign exchange student from Saudi Arabia. As referenced above, she told investigators that after the attack, she became fearful about wearing her hijab in public again.

Heavy has reached out to the district attorney’s communications director to inquire further into the motive for the seemingly unprovoked assault.

3. Jasmine Renee Campbell Failed to Appear For a Scheduled Court Hearing & A New Warrant Was Issued For Her Arrest

As of this writing on January 5, Jasmine Renee Campbell was not in custody. Court records with the Oregon Judicial Department show that there is an active warrant for her arrest. She was also not listed as an inmate with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department. A separate search on the inmate database VineLink.com also does not yield any results for her name.

The District Attorney’s Office says that the arrest warrant remains active because Campbell failed to show up for a scheduled court hearing. Campbell had been ordered to appear at the Multnomah County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on January 3, 2020.

4. Jasmine Campbell Is Facing At Least Two Hate Crime Charges

Jasmine Renee Campbell is facing at least five charges in relation to the alleged attack on the foreign exchange student. In Oregon, a hate crime is labeled as a “bias crime.” The charges against Campbell include:

Two counts of bias crime in the second degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

One count of attempted strangulation (Class B Misdemeanor)

One count of harassment (Class B Misdemeanor)

One count of criminal mischief in the third degree (Class C Misdemeanor)

The Portland Police Bureau explains on its website that “hate crimes legislation recognizes that some crimes should be enhanced based on the motivation of the perpetrator.” A defendant can be charged with a bias crime if there is evidence to suggest that person subjected a victim to “offensive physical contact because of the person’s perception of the other’s race, color, religion, national origin or sexual orientation.”

The state of Oregon made some changes to its legal code in 2019 related to hate crime prosecution. The following language was included in the news release about the Campbell indictment:

“The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office was an active participant of the Oregon Attorney General’s Hate Crimes Task Force and helped draft the language that was in Senate Bill 577. The law, which went into effect on July 15, 2019, renamed the crime of “intimidation” to ‘bias crime,’ added gender identity to the list of protected categories and removed the requirement that two or more people commit the crime in order to make it a felony in certain circumstances.”

5. Jasmine Campbell’s Previous Legal Cases In Oregon Were For Financial Issues

Jasmine Renee Campbell does not appear to have a violent criminal history in the state of Oregon. The Oregon Judicial Department website shows that Campbell has been cited on a few minor charges dating back to 2014.

In 2014, she was cited for “Non-Payment of Fare,” presumably for failing to pay for bus fare or a taxi ride. The case appears to have been dismissed a few weeks after the citation was issued.

In April of 2015, Campbell was sued in small claims court by the IBEW & United Workers Federal Credit Union for failure to pay. Records show she was ordered to pay $1,319.22.

In June of 2015, Campbell was cited for failing to pay a fine on an expired parking meter.

