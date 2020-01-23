Jim Lehrer Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jim Lehrer, the anchor of PBS NewsHour, has died at the age of 85. Lehrer’s passed away on January 23, according to a statement from PBS.

The statement mentioned that it was Lehrer’s belief that “being yourself — journalist, writer, family man, citizen — can be a high calling.” The press release added that it was Lehrer would regularly tell those who worked with him that being a journalist was “not about us.” Lehrer stepped down from his role as the regular anchor of the PBS NewsHour in June 2011 after 36 years of broadcasting.

1. Lehrer Is Survived by His Wife, Kate Staples, & Their 3 Children

Lehrer was a native of Wichita, Kansas, where his mother, Lois, worked as a bank clerk and his father, Harry, was a bus station manager. From there, Lehrer graduated from Victoria College in Texas and later from journalism school at the University of Missouri.

Lehrer also served for three years in the U.S. Marine Corps in the early 1950s. In 1960, Lehrer married his wife, novelist and teacher Kate Staples. The couple had three children together.

2. Shortly Before His Death, Lehrer Said the Media Was ‘in the Middle of a Revolution’

In December 2019, shortly before his death, Lehrer told CNN’s Brian Stelter that the media was “in the middle of revolution” and that President Donald Trump’s impeachment would have “even a larger audience… than there was for Clinton’s impeachment or Nixon’s impeachment.”

Despite this, Lehrer said that because of the rise of social media, many Americans were able to choose the manner in which they watched proceedings, rather than having to rely on the television news. Lehrer added his opinion that “division is the story now.”

3. Lehrer Was Referred to as the ‘Master of Moderation’

Prior to moderating the October 2012 presidential debate between President Barack Obama and now-Senator Mitt Romney, a Politico feature on Lehrer called him the “Master of moderation.”

4. Lehrer Said His First Contact With the Media Was When He Complained to His Local Newspaper Over Their Refusal to Run Photos of Black Baseball Players

In 2002, Lehrer told Texas Monthly about his first interaction with the media. Lehrer said that while growing up in Beaumont, Texas, his big interest was baseball. Lehrer went on:

This was when the Dodgers were playing in Brooklyn and the Beaumont paper ran one-column photos of the starting lineups—only they didn’t have all the pictures, because some of the Dodgers were black: Jackie Robinson, Don Newcombe, Roy Campanella. I complained to my dad one day and he said, “Call ’em up.” So I did. I got the sports editor on the phone and he started yelling at me: “What? Are you trying to make trouble?” All I wanted to know was why they wouldn’t run photos of black players. “We just don’t do that.” It was a jarring experience.

5. Lehrer Is Being Mourned by Some of the Media’s Biggest Names

As news of Jim Lehrer’s sad passing spreads, some of the biggest names in media have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the great newsman. Here are some of the most poignant messages of remembrance and condolence:

Oh no…. Jim Lehrer has passed away. What a loss. A wonderful man and superb journalist. https://t.co/XpVlbWlZDF — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 23, 2020

Jim Lehrer, a friend and mentor to many, has died. What a life. What a journalist. A sad day but his legacy and example will carry on. I will miss him, particularly the love of country and politics he brought to everything he did. https://t.co/CGFHR8fGtZ — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 23, 2020

JIM LEHRER RIP. This man changed news so much for the better. So grateful to be part of Jim Lehrer’s legacy. Very sad he is no longer in the world. But, suspect Jim Lehrer would just tell us to move on and cover the story. pic.twitter.com/8s1CW5STvS — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 23, 2020

Deepest condolences to the family of Jim Lehrer, a kind, decent, and intelligent newsman. I will always owe him for reading a novel written by a first-timer he didn’t then know and offering a wonderful blurb. RIP, Jim. pic.twitter.com/6KGRXvSrqF — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 23, 2020

Sad day for all of America. Loved Jim Lehrer. He was so good to me, now thirty years ago, when I first started appearing on his show. A great time for us all to remember the value of his commitment to nonpartisan reporting and inquiry. https://t.co/3pQqg7Ymoq — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 23, 2020

A tremendous loss for America. Jim Lehrer was a truly great American. And a Marine Corps vet. A true role model to me—and so many others. And especially to so many veterans. #RIP https://t.co/rFM1vAuZgG — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) January 23, 2020

Truly a major loss — R.I.P. Jim Lehrer – a legend in our business & a very genuine, gracious man in person. One of the best debate moderators & an inspiration to a whole generation of political journalists— including this one. https://t.co/i6QtXjl1ix — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 23, 2020

Every day, I am so grateful and proud to work on a program that honors and embodies Jim's legacy of integrity, seriousness, and fairness. A great light has gone out. From @JudyWoodruff: Longtime @Newshour Anchor and Co-Founder Jim Lehrer Has Passed Away. https://t.co/8p8JDs00Tt — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) January 23, 2020

PBS NewsHour co-founder Jim Lehrer has passed away at 85.

I respected him immensely for his three philosophies:

"The viewer is as smart and caring and good a person as I am.

"There is at least one other side or version to every story."

"I am not in the entertainment business.” pic.twitter.com/tqjHb3XevH — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 23, 2020

I am beyond heartbroken about Jim Lehrer — one of the sweetest people I ever met, and a hero #RIP pic.twitter.com/FCxrYzY1YO — Evan Smith (@evanasmith) January 23, 2020

