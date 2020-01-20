Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade 2020 in Los Angeles: Key Details

Los Angeles is home to the nation’s largest and longest-running parade on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year on Monday, January 20, 2020, the 35th annual Kingdom Parade will take place. This year’s parade will be commemorative of what would have been King’s 91st birthday. The parade’s website invites everyone to “come and be a part of history.”

The Kingdom Parade is the pinnacle event of the 2020 Martin Luther King Freedom Festival. The theme for this year’s Kingdom Parade is “Equality For All Humanity, Our Next Step.” The festival and parade are family-friendly, and both are curated to “celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., through music, art, and activism,” according to the event’s website.

Here are the key details you should know:

Time, Place & Route

The festivities will run from 10:00AM until 2:00PM. For those who can’t make it to the parade, the events of the parade and festival will be a live broadcast on ABC 7 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM.

The parade route is approximately three miles. The start of the route is on Western and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The parade will end in Leimert Park on Vernon and Crenshaw. The exact address for the start of the parade is: W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd & S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90062.

What to Expect

There is a lot of excitement to be expected at this year’s Kingdom Parade. You can anticipate floats, drill teams, marching bands, and activities for children. Among the floats will be the “Kingdom Day Parade Queen & Her Royal Court.” The parade will kick off the day’s festivities, and then a festival celebration hosted at Leimert Park will follow. The address for Leimert Park is: 4395 Leimert Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008

The parade and festival are both free to attend. The parade will involve approximately 3,000 people, and hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to watch along the parade route. Many attendees have developed a tradition of reserving sidewalk space by using sleeping bags placed out the night before the parade. Be prepared for crowds, but also for a lot of fun, excitement, and positive activism! The mission of the parade is to keep Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive and to fight for equality for all people, and the Kingdom Parade’s size and history are testaments to the strength of King’s message.