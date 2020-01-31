WATCH: Security Guard Fights ‘Minnie Mouse’ on Video in Las Vegas

“Minnie Mouse” caused a stir on the Las Vegas Strip when she got into a fistfight with a female security guard. Witnesses recorded the confrontation, which showed “Mickey Mouse” trying to break up the brawl while “Goofy” looked on.

The video was first uploaded to Facebook on January 27, 2020, and it has since gone viral. The individuals dressed as the Disney characters took off their costumed heads, but they have not been identified and no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told the New York Post that they were “aware” of the incident but that no one had yet filed a complaint. Heavy has reached out to the department for more information. This post will be updated once we hear back.

Minnie Mouse Was Seen Pummeling the Security Guard Before Dragging Her to the Ground & Continuing to Throw Punches

In the video clip that has been widely shared online, you can see the security guard approach “Minnie Mouse,” seemingly in an aggressive manner. The two women began hitting each other, though it’s a bit unclear who threw the first punch because “Mickey Mouse” was standing in the way of the camera. Both “Minnie” and “Mickey’s” costumed heads fell to the sidewalk as the two women wailed on each other.

“Mickey” attempted to stop the fight by getting in between the two women. But he ended up taking a punch himself as “Minnie” continued to throw her fists around. “Mickey” briefly backed up after getting hit, and that’s when “Minnie” gained an advantage.

She appeared to pull the security guard’s hair, punched her in the head, and then dragged the guard to the sidewalk. “Minnie” straddled the woman and continued to punch. “Mickey” managed to pull “Minnie” off the guard as the man portraying “Goofy” attempted to help.

A third man, who was not dressed in a costume, helped the security guard to her feet as the characters collected their scattered belongings. “Minnie” was heard yelling, “I ain’t no b*tch, b*tch.” Witnesses can be heard chuckling in the background and suggesting to “Minnie” that she needed to leave.

Witnesses: The Security Guard Allegedly Called ‘Minnie’ a Bad Word As She Asked the Costumed Characters to Move

VIRAL VIDEO: 'Minnie Mouse', security guard brawl on Las Vegas Strip

“Minnie Mouse” and her costumed friends were set up in front of a food court on the day of the brawl. Witnesses explained to NBC affiliate KSNV-TV that the security guard asked Minnie, Mickey, and Goofy to move to a different spot.

In the video embedded above, you can see the three characters and the security guard walking down the sidewalk at 1:21. “Minnie” had already taken off her costume head, and “Mickey” was continuing to wave to tourists.

Witnesses say the security guard was accused of calling “Minnie” a bad word and that the fight escalated into violence from there. TMZ reported that the Las Vegas Police wants to talk to those involved. But as referenced above, neither party has issued a formal complaint with police.

Costumed Characters Are Allowed On the Las Vegas Strip As Long As They Stay on Public Property

The people dressed as different characters on the Las Vegas Strip are typically independent performers who acquire their own costumes and offer to take pictures with tourists for tips. It’s worth noting that the Strip is under the jurisdiction of Clark County, Nevada.

According to the county’s legal code, the costumed performers are legally allowed to go about their business as long as they remain on public property. Individuals are also prohibited from displaying or distributing “obscene” materials, according to county regulations.