Sylvia Garcia: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump, the trial now moves to the Senate where a final judgment on the President will be made. When the trial begins on Tuesday, the appointed House Impeachment Managers will present their case to Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently announced the seven impeachment managers that will take lead for the Democrats. Led by House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff (CA), Garcia, 69, a freshman Democratic congresswoman who previously represented District 6 in the Texas Senate for nearly seven years, will be joined by Rep. Jerry Nadler (NY), Rep. Jason Crow (CO), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (TX), Zoe Lofgren (CA), and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY).

In an exclusive interview with Noticias Telemundo, Garcia said she was honored to be selected as a House Manager. “I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to be there representing everyone — together, we have more strength. We will do everything possible to present our case and show the whole country that no one is above the law, not this president, nor anyone.”

Here’s what you need to know about Sylvia Garcia:

1. Rep. Garcia Is One of the First Two Latina Women To Represent Texas In Congress

Representing the 29th district of Texas, when Garcia was sworn in, she became one of the first two Latina women to represent the Lone Star State in Congress alongside Rep. Veronica Escobar from El Paso. Garcia easily defeated Republican Phillip Aronoff in the heavily Democratic district and took over the seat held by Rep. Gene Green, who retired after 26 years in Congress.

As reported by the AP, Garcia said her goal of representing District 6, which is 78 percent Hispanic, is to fight for “good jobs with good benefits, jobs that provide opportunities for people to hold their families together, and to reverse the trend of companies set up shop in her community, “but then transfer workers from other regions instead of hiring our workers. I want to bring more investments and jobs, but with a higher (share of) hiring for our people here.”

2. Garcia Never Married But She Has 9 Siblings

Blessed to be surrounded by family today. We are already hard at work for the people of the 29th District! pic.twitter.com/E33SrD56fQ — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) January 4, 2019

Born on September 6, 1950, and raised in Palito Blanco, a farming community in South Texas, she was one of 10 children growing up. Garcia told NBC Latino that while she picked cotton and worked on the farm, her parents raised Garcia with the belief that she could do anything if she obtained a good education. She went on to earn a scholarship to Texas Woman’s University in Denton where Garcia earned a degree in social work.

Garcia continued her education at Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texa Southern University where she received her Doctor of Jurisprudence before entering a career of public service.

While Garcia never married and doesn’t have children, she has a huge family to lean on for support. In preparation for the Senate impeachment hearings, Garcia told the Texas Tribune, “I will be married to this process for the next two weeks.”

3. Garcia Was The First Woman & First Hispanic Elected To The Harris County Commissioner’s Court

Garcia started off her career in social work and served as a legal aid lawyer in her community. After working as the Presiding Judge of the Houston Municipal System for five terms, she was elected as City Controller in 1998. After two terms, she became not only the first Hispanic but also the first woman elected to the Harris County Commissioner’s Court.

In 2013, Garcia was elected to join the Texas State Senate, sworn in as the representative of District 6. After a successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, she officially started her first year as a congresswoman on January 3, 2019.

4. Impressive For A Freshman Representative, Garcia Was Selected To Serve On Both The Judiciary & Financial Services Committee

Not one to tiptoe her way in, Garcia has proved in her first year in Congress that she came to Washington to work. In addition to serving on the House Judiciary Committee and the Financial Services Committee, Garcia is a member of numerous caucuses including the Progressive Caucus, Congressional Mental Health Caucus, the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, and is Vice-Chair of the Majority Leader’s Taskforce on Poverty and Opportunity.

Garcia has also been incredibly outspoken on her views of the President. “Trump is a clear and present danger to our democracy, and he must be held accountable,” Garcia said.

5. Garcia Has Vocally Opposed Texas Governor Greg Abbott For Years

https://twitter.com/RepSylviaGarcia/media

Greg Abbott was first elected to become the 48th governor of Texas in 2015 after serving as attorney general in the state 13 years, and Garcia largely digresses from the Republican’s politics. Along with Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, they voice strong opposition arguments when it comes to immigration, issues surrounding refugee settlements, and the Texas border.

Abbott and Garcia butted head back in 2018 when the Governor refused the validity of her intent to resign from Texas’ state senate and held off on calling a special election to replace her seat.

John Gorczynski, Garcia’s chief of staff said to the Texas Tribune at the time:

“It’s Sen. Garcia’s position that she has submitted a lawful, effective, valid resignation, and it was based on precedent, as recently as 2014 when Sen. Van de Putte submitted a letter of resignation almost identical to Sen. Garcia’s, and [Gov.] Perry called an election, and Sen. Van de Putte fulfilled the duties of her office until a successor was elected. We expect Gov. Abbott to call an election and set an election date by Aug. 20 because a resignation has been submitted and the governor hasn’t said anything to the contrary.”

After forcing Garcia to submit a second letter of resignation, Abbott finally called a special election in November 2018 to be held in December.

READ NEXT: Titans’ Ryan Succop & Wife Paige Find Humor In ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Nickname