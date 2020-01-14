Trump’s Milwaukee, Wisconsin Rally Live Stream: Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin tonight. His speech is on the same night as the latest Democratic debate. You can watch the rally live in the videos embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign.

Tonight’s rally will be in the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 400 W. Kilbourn Ave. The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CST (8 p.m. Eastern.) This is one hour before the Democratic debate is scheduled to start. Since Trump’s speeches typically last about 90 minutes, the rally will likely overlap somewhat with the debate.

Watch the Rally Online Below

You can watch in the live stream from Fox 10 Phoenix below. The video will start about 30 minutes before the rally officially begins, but there could already be people speaking at that time. Trump often has speakers start talking at the rally before the official start time.

The UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena has a capacity of up to 12,700 people. It boasts “no obstructed view” seats and was built in 1950.

There’s also a live stream that’s already up and running from a channel called “Right Side Broadcasting Network.” Keep in mind that this YouTube channel is right-leaning, so if you want a feed without commentary, you should watch the one from Fox 10 above once it goes live.

Another live stream from a Trump campaign’s YouTube account is below.

The capacity for this event is one of the larger capacity spaces. However, a large screen will still be set up outside in case of an overflow crowd.

What To Know If You’re Attending or in the Region

Anyone attending the rally will have to go through security screening before entering the arena. You should not bring large bags, purses, or containers with you. Small purses will likely be screened or checked. Tickets don’t guarantee seats, they just allow you to have a seat in the rally if you arrive early enough. Seats are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The rally’s location caused some controversy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Some social media commenters felt like it looked like UWM was endorsing the event. Chancellor Mark Mone published a letter saying that UWM doesn’t own the Panther Arena and doesn’t book events there. UWM only purchased naming rights. Mone also said: “As a public university, we do not restrict the use of our facilities based on the content of any individual or entity’s message. Such viewpoint neutrality is consistent with our commitment to free speech and academic freedom and is legally required of us as a public entity.”

People lined up hours early for the rally today.

Trump supporters started lining up at 2 p.m. yesterday ahead of the president’s 2020 campaign rally at 7 p.m. today in downtown #Milwaukee. Stay tuned for coverage via @BizTimesMedia pic.twitter.com/A4n0bvchqM — Maredithe Meyer (@maredithemeyer) January 14, 2020

Many streets will be closed in the downtown area for this and other events. You can see the full list here.

Trump’s next rally will be in Wildwood, New Jersey on Tuesday, January 28 at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central). That rally will be at the Wildwoods Convention Center on 4501 Boardwalk.

After that, Trump will be hosting a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, January 30, 2020, just a few days before the Iowa caucus. That rally will begin at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern.) The rally will take place at the Knapp Center at Drake University.