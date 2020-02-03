Is Bank of America Down? Customers Report System Outages

Customers are reporting issues with Bank of America systems and the bank’s website, including possible outages. Here’s what we know about the outage news so far.

According to Down Detector, the issues were just reported this afternoon. You can see a spike in reports on the graph below.

The live outage map shows the problem is all over the United States.

Bank of America’s Merrill Edge website trading platform has also had issues.

Bank of America Merrill Edge website and trading platform down. errr no good — Mookster (@sizetrade) February 3, 2020

One customer said they called and were told the entire system was down and to call back in about 30 minutes.

I just called and they said their system was down and to call back in 30 minutes. 😬 — Cain 🧔🏿 (@aloofizm) February 3, 2020

The issues being reported are widespread, some customers can’t deposit checks, others couldn’t get documents notarized, and others couldn’t get their money.

On Twitter, Bank of America hasn’t made an official statement. The help account has responded to some tweets and asked people who are having problems to send a DM and let them know which financial center is having the issue.

Hi Emilia. Thanks for reaching out. We're sorry to see this and would like to see how we can help. Please send us a DM letting us know which Financial Center you visited. ^marty https://t.co/CoOXedUuUC — Bank of America Help (@BofA_Help) February 3, 2020

Some people have reported that they were told there was a nationwide outage with Bank of America.

rumblings on Twitter that Bank of America has a Nationwide computer outage again. I've said this before:

3rd of the month, busiest day.

I used to see ATMs "out of service"

I used to see computers go down. It's a busy day but it's all fixed income folks. That's why they do this pic.twitter.com/cQmsyJ6aMz — James – The Notorious Banker (@BankBetterGuy) February 3, 2020

Some people said they can’t get absentee ballots notarized or access their money because of the outage.

This is a developing story.