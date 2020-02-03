Is Bank of America Down? Customers Report System Outages

Customers are reporting issues with Bank of America systems and the bank’s website, including possible outages. Here’s what we know about the outage news so far.
According to Down Detector, the issues were just reported this afternoon. You can see a spike in reports on the graph below.
The live outage map shows the problem is all over the United States.
Bank of America’s Merrill Edge website trading platform has also had issues.
One customer said they called and were told the entire system was down and to call back in about 30 minutes.
The issues being reported are widespread, some customers can’t deposit checks, others couldn’t get documents notarized, and others couldn’t get their money.
On Twitter, Bank of America hasn’t made an official statement. The help account has responded to some tweets and asked people who are having problems to send a DM and let them know which financial center is having the issue.
Some people have reported that they were told there was a nationwide outage with Bank of America.
Some people said they can’t get absentee ballots notarized or access their money because of the outage.
This is a developing story.