Barrington Middle School on Lockout, ‘No Injuries,’ Says Sheriff

Barrington Middle School in Lithia, Florida, on the outskirts of Tampa was on lockdown for a period on February 12. Later, this was downgraded to a lockout. The Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted, “HCSO is at Barrington Middle School investigating what initially came in as the sound of a gunshot. There are no reported injuries at this time and no gun has been located. Parents are staging at a nearby Publix. The investigation is ongoing.”

WTSP says that there had been reports of “shots fired” and that emergency services were responding to the school.

There are no reports of any injuries at the school. The Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy across the street from Barrington has also been placed on lockdown.

Hillsborough Schools to unveil 3 plans to relieve overcrowding at Barrington MiddleAfter getting some backlash from parents since the end of last year, Hillsborough County School District leaders are putting out three plans that they hope will satisfy parents. Story: https://wfts.tv/2w98oHb 2020-02-12T11:10:21.000Z

On the same day as the lockdown, ABC Action News reported that the local school board was coming up with plans to alleviate overcrowding at Barrington.

According to the school’s official website, there are 1,593 students enrolled at Barrington. The school opened in August 2009 and is named for Hillsborough County School Board member Glenn Barrington. Amy Rappleyea has been the principal of the school since 2012.

