Bernie Sanders Hosts Largest Democratic New Hampshire Rally the Night Before Primary

Many Democratic candidates held rallies and gatherings the day before the big Democratic primary in New Hampshire. But it was Bernie Sanders’ rally that drew the largest crowd of all the Democratic candidates in New Hampshire so far. More than 7,000 people showed up for his rally on February 10. Read on to see photos and highlights.

Sanders’ Rally Was the Largest that the Democratic Candidates Have Hosted in New Hampshire

During the rally, Sanders’ senior policy advisor Heather Gautney tweeted that there were more than 6,700 at the Durham, New Hampshire rally. Sanders’ campaign later clarified that there were 7,500 people at the event on February 10. At the beginning of his rally, Sanders said: “In case you haven’t noticed, there are a lot of people here tonight — in fact, three times more than in any other Democratic rally in New Hampshire.”

He said the turnout reveals why they’ll win in New Hampshire and in the general election.

Yahoo! reported that this was the largest of all the Democratic candidates’ New Hampshire rallies in the 2020 campaign so far.

Here’s a video showing the crowd size at Sanders’ rally.

“With these hands we will elect @BernieSanders President of the United States.” –@ninaturner with 6700+ of her good friends! pic.twitter.com/WqNueoIxxu — Heather Gautney (@HeatherGautney) February 11, 2020

Here’s another photo.

The 7,500 Crowd Size Was Larger than the 1,800 Size that Buttigieg Drew the Day Before

Pete Buttigieg hosted his own rally on Monday night just about 16 miles from Sanders’. His rally was attended by more than 1,000, tweeted writer Christopher J. Hale and others today.

Over one thousand New Hampshirites attended @PeteButtigieg’s final rally in Exeter. He had a message for the crowd: “If you’re tired of anger, tired of division, tired of the old way of doing things, and tired of my way or the highway politics, I want to be your president.” pic.twitter.com/iLYXOe3uHo — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) February 11, 2020

Just the day before, Buttigieg hosted a rally attended by about 1,800 people which Fox News noted might have been the “largest crowd size this cycle by any Democratic presidential candidate in New Hampshire.”

2020 Watch-Just In: @PeteButtigieg campaign says 1,824 people attended the rally in Nashua this morning. That might be the largest crowd size this cycle by any Democratic presidential candidate in New Hampshire #2020election #FITN #nhpolitics #PeteButtigieg pic.twitter.com/uDz1zsOuk3 — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) February 9, 2020

The crowd size mention went viral on social media on Sunday, and then Sanders’ campaign later said they had a crowd size of 1,981 at Keene State College, ABC reported in the tweet below.

With a crowd count of 1981, @BernieSanders just told the crowd that this rally at Keene State College is the largest event of the cycle (on the Dem side of the race). This just beats out @PeteButtigieg’s 1800+ attendance earlier today in Nashua. pic.twitter.com/nX7zfqLdYJ — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) February 10, 2020

But then Sanders’ rally on Monday night seemed to dwarf both the rallies that were discussed the day before. Here’s a photo of the massive crowd at Sanders’ rally on Monday night.

And here’s another video from the rally, showing the crowd.

Sen. @BernieSanders rallied more than 7,000 tonight at Whittemore Center in Durham, NH. A thread- pic.twitter.com/DK34cYDkOB — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) February 11, 2020

Sanders Was Joined by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & The Strokes at the Get Out the Vote Rally on Monday Night

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and The Strokes were also at Sanders’ get-out-the-vote rally. Julian Casablancas said in a statement: “We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, & trustworthy patriot—and fellow native New Yorker. As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him,” Pitchfork reported.

Here’s another look at the crowd.

Bernie Sanders takes the stage at the get-out-the-vote rally with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and The Strokes. “Woa!” he says. “In case you haven’t noticed, there are a lotta people here tonight.” pic.twitter.com/ehG8pza2gQ — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) February 11, 2020

A long line of people waited outside in the cold for the rally.

Photos of the line outside Bernie Sanders' get-out-the-vote concert in New Hampshire with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and The Strokes by @smahaskey pic.twitter.com/T67PmUJchQ — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) February 11, 2020

The rally was held at Whittemore Center Arena in Durham. The arena has a capacity of 7,500, which the rally maxed out at.

During the rally, actress Cynthia Nixon told the crowd that she had endorsed Sanders even though four years earlier she endorsed Hillary Clinton. When the crowd booed she said: “Oh no, we are not going to do that here.” She explained why she supported Sanders now, adding that “the world looks entirely different” and he’s “changed the terrain and the conversation” of the country.

Here are more photos from the rally.

And here are some photos from his events earlier in the day.

The next primary is February 11 in New Hampshire.

READ NEXT: Angry Iowa Voters Call for Troy Price to Resign