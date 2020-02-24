28,000 Attend Bernie Sanders’ Four Rallies in Texas: See Crowd Size Photos

Nearly 28,000 people, and possibly more, showed up for Bernie Sanders‘ four Texas rallies over the weekend. His Texas tour ended with at least 12,700 people showing up for his rally in Austin, Texas. Here’s a look at crowd size photos, highlights from his rallies, and more.

El Paso’s Venue Reached a Capacity of 2,500, with Hundreds More in Overflow

On February 22, Bernie Sanders hosted a rally in El Paso, Texas. The rally took place at the Abraham Chavez Theater, which has a capacity of 2,500. The theater was packed to capacity, the Texas Tribune reported, and about 100 more people were in the overflow space.

However, the overflow crowd looked like more than 100 people, judging by this video of Sanders talking with them:

this is Bernie’s OVERFLOW crowd in El Paso, Texas right now #BernieInTX pic.twitter.com/Mb0Dwep1Pr — cameron🌹 (@yhfncmkdken) February 22, 2020

Here’s a look at the crowd waiting to get into the theater.

HAPPENING NOW: Crowd of people waiting to get inside Abraham Chavez to see @BernieSanders. #BernieinEP pic.twitter.com/uz6mbvH3sc — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) February 22, 2020

In fact, hundreds lined up early to make sure they could get seats.

A few hundred early birds outside the Abraham Chavez waiting for start of @BernieSanders rally in El Paso. pic.twitter.com/Ldp8EMkHvb — Julian Aguilar (@nachoaguilar) February 22, 2020

And here are more crowd photos from the El Paso event.

Sanders said that before the event started, he went to the Walmart Memorial where people were killed in a shooting. He spoke about immigration and ending ICE raids.

During the rally he vowed: “We are not going to be locking children up in cages. And we’re going to end the ICE raids that are terrorizing our communities.”

San Antonio Reached a Capacity of 5,700, with More Eager Attendees Outside

On the evening of February 22, Sanders hosted a rally in San Antonio, Texas. The rally was held at the Cowboys Dance Hall. More than 5,700 attended the San Antonio rally, KUT reported, which is a little more than the hall’s listed capacity of 5,500.

In San Antonio, Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane Sanders, learned that he was leading and going to win the Nevada Caucus by a wide margin.

It was a celebratory rally full of energy and excitement, with Pinata Protest playing at the beginning of the rally, The Rivard Report reported. Some people said the venue was too small for everyone who wanted to be there and many people had to stand outside.

The people in San Antonio got in line FIVE HOURS ago to see Bernie Sanders. The venue is huge and still too small. A lot of people are left outside. I know from 2016 that Bernie always tries to talk to the overflow crowd. Hope he can! — Lisa Pease (@lisapease) February 23, 2020

Sanders talked about ending student debt and taxing Wall Street speculation. He also spoke about guaranteeing that everyone would have access to health care, along with advocating for expunging marijuana records.

He told the crowd: “How many people tonight know someone who was arrested for possession of marijuana? We are going to move forward to expunge the records of those arrested for marijuana.”

Sanders told the crowd: “The American people are sick and tired of a government based on greed, corruption, and lies, and want an administration which is based on the principles of justice – economic justice, social justice, racial justice, and environmental justice.”

More than 6,600 Showed up for His Rally in Houston

On the afternoon of Sunday, February 23, Sanders hosted a rally in Houston, Texas. The rally was hosted at the University of Houston Fertitta Center on Cullen Blvd. More than 6,600 people appeared for Sanders’ rally in Houston, My San Antonio reported. Houston Chronicle also reported an attendance of more than 6,600. The Fertitta Center’s capacity is listed as 7,100, according to the Houston Chronicle. (A Google snippet incorrectly lists the capacity as 8,479, but that is from a different location.)

People started pouring into the venue when the doors were opened.

The doors are open and people are pouring in to see Bernie Sanders in Houston, a day after he won Nevada. https://t.co/wqCUbKOh57 pic.twitter.com/x5OSzZuNH0 — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) February 23, 2020

During the rally, Sanders promised to nominate people to the Supreme Court who support Roe vs. Wade. He promised to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and reform the broken criminal justice system.

RT BuzzFeedNewsdreamgirls: RT rubycramer: Large crowd waiting for Bernie Sanders on a Sunday morning in Houston, Texas, where the crowd is chanting “Medicare for all.” pic.twitter.com/5D4ZB5xwyb — dreamgirls 🌎 (@dreamgirls) February 24, 2020

And a panoramic photo.

BERNIE IN HOUSTON: Bernie Sanders speaks to a crowd at the University of Houston today after winning the Nevada caucuses yesterday.

MORE: https://t.co/mFDymEPgkj pic.twitter.com/R9oKifzFzn — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) February 23, 2020

Here’s another photo.

Here are more photos from that rally.

Some said there was an overflow crowd of people who couldn’t get in.

So happy you got to be in SA. Houston-count is approx 9000 plus with overflow is what I am hearing. In SA, people kept coming in even AFTER Bernie was talking. #Bernie2020 It's happening. — jody marmel (@jmarmel) February 24, 2020

At Least 12,700 Rallied for Sanders in Austin

His last rally in Texas, in Austin on February 23, was the largest rally of all. According to the Texas Tribune, Sanders had a crowd of 12,700 at his Austin rally, which was held at Vic Mathias Shores on Lady Bird Lake Metro Park, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Here are more photos from the Austin rally.

Also on Sunday, Marianne Williamson announced that she was endorsing Sanders for President.