28,000 Attend Bernie Sanders’ Four Rallies in Texas: See Crowd Size Photos

Nearly 28,000 people, and possibly more, showed up for Bernie Sanders‘ four Texas rallies over the weekend. His Texas tour ended with at least 12,700 people showing up for his rally in Austin, Texas. Here’s a look at crowd size photos, highlights from his rallies, and more.
El Paso’s Venue Reached a Capacity of 2,500, with Hundreds More in Overflow
On February 22, Bernie Sanders hosted a rally in El Paso, Texas. The rally took place at the Abraham Chavez Theater, which has a capacity of 2,500. The theater was packed to capacity, the Texas Tribune reported, and about 100 more people were in the overflow space.
However, the overflow crowd looked like more than 100 people, judging by this video of Sanders talking with them:
Here’s a look at the crowd waiting to get into the theater.
In fact, hundreds lined up early to make sure they could get seats.
And here are more crowd photos from the El Paso event.
Sanders said that before the event started, he went to the Walmart Memorial where people were killed in a shooting. He spoke about immigration and ending ICE raids.
During the rally he vowed: “We are not going to be locking children up in cages. And we’re going to end the ICE raids that are terrorizing our communities.”
San Antonio Reached a Capacity of 5,700, with More Eager Attendees Outside
On the evening of February 22, Sanders hosted a rally in San Antonio, Texas. The rally was held at the Cowboys Dance Hall. More than 5,700 attended the San Antonio rally, KUT reported, which is a little more than the hall’s listed capacity of 5,500.
In San Antonio, Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane Sanders, learned that he was leading and going to win the Nevada Caucus by a wide margin.
It was a celebratory rally full of energy and excitement, with Pinata Protest playing at the beginning of the rally, The Rivard Report reported. Some people said the venue was too small for everyone who wanted to be there and many people had to stand outside.
Sanders talked about ending student debt and taxing Wall Street speculation. He also spoke about guaranteeing that everyone would have access to health care, along with advocating for expunging marijuana records.
He told the crowd: “How many people tonight know someone who was arrested for possession of marijuana? We are going to move forward to expunge the records of those arrested for marijuana.”
Sanders told the crowd: “The American people are sick and tired of a government based on greed, corruption, and lies, and want an administration which is based on the principles of justice – economic justice, social justice, racial justice, and environmental justice.”
More than 6,600 Showed up for His Rally in Houston
On the afternoon of Sunday, February 23, Sanders hosted a rally in Houston, Texas. The rally was hosted at the University of Houston Fertitta Center on Cullen Blvd. More than 6,600 people appeared for Sanders’ rally in Houston, My San Antonio reported. Houston Chronicle also reported an attendance of more than 6,600. The Fertitta Center’s capacity is listed as 7,100, according to the Houston Chronicle. (A Google snippet incorrectly lists the capacity as 8,479, but that is from a different location.)
People started pouring into the venue when the doors were opened.
During the rally, Sanders promised to nominate people to the Supreme Court who support Roe vs. Wade. He promised to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and reform the broken criminal justice system.
And a panoramic photo.
Here’s another photo.
Here are more photos from that rally.
Some said there was an overflow crowd of people who couldn’t get in.
At Least 12,700 Rallied for Sanders in Austin
His last rally in Texas, in Austin on February 23, was the largest rally of all. According to the Texas Tribune, Sanders had a crowd of 12,700 at his Austin rally, which was held at Vic Mathias Shores on Lady Bird Lake Metro Park, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Here are more photos from the Austin rally.
Also on Sunday, Marianne Williamson announced that she was endorsing Sanders for President.