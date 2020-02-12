Bernie Sanders Wins the New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to a call made by Decision Desk that has been shared with Heavy.com at 10:56 p.m. Eastern. This is the first primary in the race for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 Presidential election. The win will give Sanders’ campaign extra momentum and a big push after he and Buttigieg practically tied for the Iowa Caucus, which is now facing a partial recount.

Sanders Won the First-in-Nation Primary

The call was for Bernie Sanders in first, Pete Buttigieg in second, and Amy Klobuchar in third. The call was made with about 82.83% of precincts reporting. Sanders was at 25.89%, Buttigieg at 24.14%, and Klobuchar at 19.79% when the call was made.

You can see the vote count in the live chart below, shared by Decision Desk.

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were very close as the night progressed, but Decision Desk ultimately called the race for Sanders. Meanwhile, Fox News reported that the race was too close to call, but other sources including ABC News also projected Sanders as the winner.

Another big winner was Amy Klobuchar, who defied many expectations with a strong third place showing, currently at 19.72% as of 11:05 p.m. Eastern. She’s far ahead of Elizabeth Warren, who is fourth with 9.39%. Next is Joe Biden at 8.72%.

You can watch Sanders’ speech in the video below.

Here is the current national delegate count, which will be updated to reflect the New Hampshire delegates along with the Iowa delegates soon. Decision Desk is estimating that Sanders will get nine delegates, Buttigieg will also get nine delegates, and Klobuchar will get six.

Andrew Yang dropped out of the race tonight. Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer remain in the race.

The Polls & Betting Odds Favored Bernie Sanders Tonight

Going into tonight, the polls mostly favored Bernie Sanders as did the betting odds.

According to 538, an American Research Group poll for February 8-9 showed Sanders at 28 percent, Buttigieg at 20 percent, Biden at 13 percent, Klobuchar at 13 percent, and Warren at 11 percent. A University of New Hampshire poll for February 6-9 showed Sanders at 29 percent, Buttigieg at 22 percent, Biden at 11 percent, Warren at 10 percent, Klobuchar at 7 percent, and Gabbard at 5 percent. A February 8-9 poll by Suffolk University showed Sanders at 27 percent, Buttigieg at 19 percent, Klobuchar at 14 percent, Biden at 12 percent, and Warren at 12 percent.

Betting odds also favored Sanders. As of Monday night, February 10, the “yes” price for Sanders’ winning the New Hampshire primary was priced at 83 cents, according to PredictIt. Pete Buttigieg was a distant second at 19 cents, followed by Amy Klobuchar at 3 cents, Joe Biden at 1 cent, and Elizabeth Warren at 1 cent.

That represented an 83 percent chance that Sanders would win the New Hampshire primary, based on bettors’ predictions. In fact, Sanders had been the steady favorite for the last seven days, with Buttigieg a steady second.

Bettors were also favoring Bernie Sanders to win the Democratic nomination, according to predictions on February 10. To see the latest results, which can frequently change, visit PredictIt’s page here. (On February 3, Sanders’ odds were 45 cents per share and Biden’s were down to 26 cents. On February 10, Sanders’ odds were at 47 cents and Bloomberg had jumped to second at 29 cents, followed by Buttigieg at 13 cents.) But as far as the U.S. election itself, President Donald Trump is still favored in betting odds. It will be interesting to see if that changes in the coming months.

The night before the New Hampshire primary, Sanders had the biggest rally of any Democratic candidate in New Hampshire. There were 7,500 people at the event on February 10. At the beginning of his rally, Sanders said: “In case you haven’t noticed, there are a lot of people here tonight — in fact, three times more than in any other Democratic rally in New Hampshire.”

“With these hands we will elect @BernieSanders President of the United States.” –@ninaturner with 6700+ of her good friends! pic.twitter.com/WqNueoIxxu — Heather Gautney (@HeatherGautney) February 11, 2020

Unlike a caucus, a primary works like any other election, where people vote at their polling locations during a specified time period. Most New Hampshire polls closed at 7 p.m. but some stayed open until 8 p.m. Eastern.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party did not oversee this election, like the Iowa Democratic Party oversaw the Iowa Caucus. Rather, the Secretary of State oversaw the election in New Hampshire.

In New Hampshire, 24 pledged delegates are at stake. The state has a total of 33 delegates. The 24 delegates are pledged based on the voting results in the primary, as long as a candidate gets at least 15 percent of the vote. The other nine are essentially superdelegates. They include five DNC members and four Congress members (two Senators and two Republicans). This year, superdelegates don’t vote in the Democratic National Convention until the second ballot.

The Democratic National Convention will take place July 13-16. According to Ballotpedia, there will be 4,750 delegates total, including 3,979 pledged and 771 automatic (more commonly known as superdelegates.) In order to not have a contested convention, a candidate needs 1,991 pledged delegates on the first ballot. (Superdelegates aren’t allowed to vote on the first ballot.) If no candidate gets this majority of pledged delegates, then a second ballot (or more) will take place and both pledged and automatic delegates can vote this time. From then on, a candidate needs the majority of all delegates to win, which is more than 2,375 votes.

New Hampshire is not a winner-take-all state. Delegates are divided proportionally to candidates who get at least 15 percent of the vote.

