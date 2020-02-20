Brittan Atkinson: Man Charged For Sending Death Threat to Whistleblower Attorney

Brittan Atkinson has identified as the man who emailed a death threat to one of the attorneys for the whistleblower who catalyzed Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Atkinson sent the email in November. Politico reports that he’s been charged for the crime, and faces up to five years in prison.

Atkinson reportedly sent the email to attorney Mark Zaid. Zaid confirmed to Politico that he received the email from Atkinson a day after Trump showed Zaid’s photo at a Trump rally.

The email to Zaid reads,

“All traitors must die miserable deaths. Those that represent traitors shall meet the same fate. We will hunt you down and bleed you out like the pigs you are. We have nothing but time, and you are running out of it. Keep looking over your shoulder. We know who you are, where you live, and who you associate with. We are all strangers in a crowd to you.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Atkinson Is Charged With Violating 18 USC 875 (c)

Atkinson has been charged under a code related to extortion and threats, specifically 18 USC 875 (c).

Part C of the code reads, “Whoever transmits in interstate or foreign commerce any communication containing any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.”