Chad Johnson & Annalise Mishler: 5 Fast Facts

Chad Johnson of The Bachelor franchise was arrested for felony domestic violence and robbery on February 24, 2020, after police said he became physical with girlfriend Annalise Mishler at her apartment.

Mishler told the police Johnson punched a hole in her wall during one of two heated exchanges. According to TMZ, Mishler said Johnson took her phone while she was trying to call 911, which was why the robbery charge was added.

Johnson apologized for his actions in an interview with TooFab before he was arrested. He told the pop culture website he barely remembers what happened because he was intoxicated.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Annalise Mishler Claimed Chad Johnson ‘Backhanded’ Her After Confronting Him About Seeing Dating App Notifications On His Phone

Here’s Part 2 of the video… pic.twitter.com/fEUhpBo36Y — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 24, 2020

Annalise Mishler detailed the two heated exchanges with Chad Johnson in a series of Instagram Stories. They disappeared after 24 hours, but television writer Reality Steve saved the videos and shared them on his Twitter handle.

In Part 2 of the video embedded above, Mishler claimed the initial argument began on Sunday, February 23, when she noticed dating app notifications appear on Johnson’s phone. She said she had gone to retrieve his keys from her apartment. Johnson’s phone was sitting next to the keys, and Mishler said it “lit up” with Hinge notifications.

Mishler said when she confronted Johnson about whether he was using the dating app, “he went crazy on me.” She said Johnson punched a hole in her wall and also became violent with her, according to TMZ. In Part 1 of the video, Mishler wrote in the caption that Johnson was yelling at her from outside the door. She claimed he yelled, “I hope you f*cking die” after she told him to leave because he was scaring her.

The following day, Mishler said Johnson came back to her apartment and tried to get inside. Another neighbor called the police after hearing Johnson screaming at Mishler, according to E! News. Mishler’s attorney told the entertainment outlet that she had also attempted to call 911 but that Johnson had grabbed her phone before she had a chance.

When police arrived, they noticed red marks on Mishler’s face. She told the officers Johnson had “sort of backhanded her right eye” the day before. Johnson was arrested around 4 p.m. that day.

2. Chad Johnson Spent One Night Behind Bars Before He Was Released On $100,000 Bond

Chad Johnson, whose legal first name is Brian, was booked into the Van Nuys Valley Jail just after 7 p.m. on Monday, February 24. Inmate records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website show he spent the night behind bars.

Bond was set at $100,000. Johnson was released from custody just before noon on February 25. His next court date was scheduled for March 17.

As of this writing, Johnson had not publicly commented about the arrest.

Johnson’s notoriety stems from his appearances as a cast member on JoJo Fletcher’s season of the Bachelorette and a subsequent appearance on the spin-off Bachelor in Paradise. Johnson earned a reputation as a “bad boy” who was quick to show his temper.

3. Chad Johnson Claimed He Was Too Intoxicated to Remember the Interaction While Annalise Mishler Posted She Was ‘Sick’ Over It

Hours before he was arrested, Chad Johnson expressed regret for his actions in an interview with TooFab. He told the website he started drinking on Sunday, February 23, after he and Annalise Mishler had broken up. He said he barely remembers even seeing her that day, let alone getting violent with her. “I had a little relapse… well I wouldn’t call it a little relapse. Big relapse.”

Johnson also issued this apology: “I’m super sorry to any girl that has seen my girlfriend’s story; to any girl that has watched that and felt that emotion that triggers all these bad emotions to people, of the bad things that they’ve had happen. I am sorry. I never meant to make anybody think all of these things. I’m just sorry for my actions.”

However, Johnson also expressed disappointment that Mishler had shared the videos on social media. He denied her claim that he had become abusive against her.

Meanwhile, Mishler says the situation has left her feeling “sick.” She wrote on Instagram after the first confrontation with Johnson, “i’m still sick. i want to jump off a cliff. not like to die or anything, but maybe just to take a lil unconscious nap until my body starts working again and i can frolic freely.”

The following day, she used her Instagram story to thank friends and well-wishers who had sent her kind messages. She wrote in part, “things escalated this morning and are being taken care of now.” She added, “im being guilted for sharing this/’ruining his life’ and i know that’s not true but it’s still scary ya know.”

4. Annalise Mishler & Chad Johnson Began Dating In Mid-2019 & She Shared a Video Of a Valentine’s Day Surprise For Him Days Before the Violent Encounter

Annalise Mishler and Chad Johnson began their romantic relationship in mid-2019. Johnson gushed about Mishler to Life & Style magazine in November 2019, saying he was “100 percent” committed to her.

However, he admitted the couple was prone to arguing. “She gets mad at me because I make bad jokes and say the wrong things, and I’m like, ‘You know nothing about me, do you?'”

Johnson rarely posted pictures of the two of them together, but he posted on January 1, “Had an absolutely amazing New Years watching the fireworks with my beautiful girlfriend Annalise at the amazing @viejascasinoandresort.” In November 2019, he described Mishler in an Instagram post as “The woman I love.”

Days before the confrontation at her apartment, Mishler shared a video to her YouTube channel about the romantic surprise she had planned for Johnson on Valentine’s Day. She built a kissing booth and had a cookie cake that said “I love you” in icing. Johnson arrived at the very end of the video, which Mishler ended with a caption that said Johnson’s reaction “wasn’t impressive anyway.” During the video, Mishler also noted she and Johnson lived in the same apartment complex.

5. Annalise Mishler Describes Herself as a Model & Influencer With More Than 80,000 Followers On Instagram

Annalise Mishler is a video blogger with more than 34,000 subscribers on Youtube. Her videos have racked up more than 5.4 million views since 2009.

According to her website, Mishler describes herself as a “model / influencer / content creator.” She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Mishler is originally from northern California. On Facebook, she listed her hometown as Loomis, which is located northeast of Sacramento.

READ NEXT: Woman Threatened to Stab ‘Everyone’ on Flight: Feds