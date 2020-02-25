What Time & Channel Is the Democratic Debate Tonight?

The tenth Democratic debate is tonight, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. What time is the debate starting and how can you watch it on TV? Here’s a quick look at when you’ll need to tune in for the debate as candidates seek the Democratic nomination. You can also watch the debate live in the embedded video at the end of the first section of this article.

Debate Time & Channel for Tonight

Debate Date: The tenth Democratic debate is taking place tonight: Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Debate Time: The debate will start at 8 p.m. Eastern and is scheduled to last until 10:15 p.m. Eastern. In the Central time zone, that’s 7 p.m. Central to 9:15 p.m. Central.

TV Guide lists the debate as airing at 8 p.m. Pacific ending at 10:15 p.m. Pacific, but LA Times notes that it will air from 5-7:15 p.m. Pacific. Election Central also lists the start time as 5 p.m. Pacific and 6 p.m. Mountain, so you should check your local cable station at that time for the debate.

Post-debate coverage will air on CBS News and CBSN starting at 10:15 p.m. Eastern.

Debate Channel: Tonight’s debate will be broadcast on CBS. To find out what channel CBS is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel CBS is on for you.

You can also find a list of all CBS local affiliates here.

Live Stream Options: The debate can also be live streamed on CBSN, an app which you can watch on many different devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio, LG, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Android TV, Fire Tablet, and Alexa Skill. Voters can submit potential questions on Twitter via #DemDebate. Twitter is partnering with tonight’s debate.

The debate can also be streamed on CBS All Access, which offers a free trial, or on FuboTV. FuboTV offers a free trial here.

CBS will also stream the debate on Twitter and on its website. BET is also expected to stream the debate, but BET’s TV Guide listing currently does not list the debate as being broadcast on its TV channel.

If you don’t want to watch on TV, you can also catch the debate in the embedded live stream below.

Watch live: CBS News Democratic debateCBS News hosts the 10th Democratic presidential primary debate on Feb. 25 from 8 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. ET in Charleston, South Carolina, just days ahead of the state's primary on Feb. 29. The candidates who qualified are former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, billionaire investor Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King are moderating the debate and will be joined in questioning by "Face the Nation" moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker. CBS News and CBSN will air post-debate live coverage hosted by Elaine Quijano, anchor of CBSN's "Red & Blue," and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe beginning at 10:15 p.m., featuring live interviews with the candidates, surrogates and other newsmakers, plus in-depth analysis and reporting from the team of CBS News journalists and contributors in Charleston.

Details About Tonight’s Debate

The debates started months ago with a range of 12 to 20 candidates. Now they’ve been narrowed down a lot. Tonight we have seven candidates — one more than last week because Tom Steyer has qualified for the debate when he didn’t qualify last week.

The candidates for tonight are:

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

The debate is being co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. The debate is taking place in Charleston, South Carolina.

Moderators for the debate include Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, and Bill Whitaker.

Candidates qualified if they met a polling threshold or obtained at least one pledged delegate in a caucus or primary.

After this, the next debate will be on March 15. This debate will be hosted by CNN and Univision and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. The debate will be after Super Tuesday and just before the Arizona primary. The debate will take place in Phoenix, The EA Courier reported.

After that, there will be at least one more debate in April 2020.

