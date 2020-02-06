Diamond Princess Cruise Ship: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The coronavirus has spread to dozens of countries and there are more than 16,000 confirmed cases worldwide, and over 300 deaths as of February 2. Many countries, including the U.S., have enacted strict border control measures in attempts to prevent the spread of the virus.

Now, the virus has spread to some of the passengers of a large cruise ship, causing it to anchor off the coast of Japan on a 14-day quarantine while passengers are screened for the virus.

Here’s what you need to know about the Diamond Princess cruise ship:

1. There Are 20 Passengers Diagnosed With Coronavirus To Date

I’d like to share what it’s like on board the Diamond Princess cruise. Please use this page to exchange info. #DiamondPrincess #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wRLdy63suj — だぁ(On board the Diamond Princess / 乗船中) (@daxa_tw) February 5, 2020

The Diamond Princess cruise ship arrived in Yokohama port off the coast of Japan on February 4. At that point, the Princess Cruises company announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health conducted a “first phase of health screening” for all crew and guests. Out of all the samples that had been tested, they were informed that 10 people tested positive for the coronavirus: one American, two Australians, three Japanese guests, three guests from Hong Kong, and one crew member from the Philippines.

Those 10 people were taken off the ship by the Japanese Coast Guard and brought to Japanese hospitals to receive treatment.

On February 5, Japanese media reported that 10 more people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of infected passengers to 20. These 10 passengers are also of varying nationalities, with two Americans, two Canadians, one guest from New Zealand, one from Taiwan, and four Japanese.

This Twitter post shows ambulances escorting these 10 passengers off the ship and to local hospitals.

Ambulances arrive as officials in protective gear escort the additional ten Coronavirus patients off the ship #DiamondPrincess #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/h8zKPEfsCm — Paula Hancocks (@PHancocksCNN) February 6, 2020

2. The Infection Was Traced to a Passenger Who Disembarked in Hong Kong

The cause of the coronavirus outbreak on the cruise ship was traced to a specific passenger. According to an earlier update from the cruise company, a guest from Hong Kong boarded the cruise ship in Yokohama on January 20. He then disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25.

The statement continues, explaining that he went to a Hong Kong hospital six days later and received a positive coronavirus diagnosis on February 1. He is in stable condition and none of his traveling companions have exhibited symptoms of coronavirus. Princess Cruises confirms that “while on the ship he did not visit the ship’s medical centre to report any symptoms or illness.”

3. The Remaining Passengers Are Quarantined for 14 Days On Board

(1/2)While we know this is a challenging time for our #DiamondPrincess guests and crew in Japan, and their loved ones, we want to acknowledge the support and commitment of all onboard. Thank you to our guests, who have dealt with a tough situation with grace and understanding. — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) February 5, 2020

The company has confirmed that there are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on the ship in total, “covering a range of nationalities.” About half of the guests are from Japan. They have confirmed that the ship will be quarantined off the coast of Japan for a minimum of 14 days, which is the Japanese Ministry of Health requirement. While at port, the ship will receive the necessary food and provisions.

The company has also made access to the internet and telephone complimentary for all guests so they can keep their families updated on the latest news. Guests have been asked to remain inside their cabins, but it’s unclear if they will have to remain in their cabins for the whole length of the quarantine.

A video of one area of the ship shows that it’s virtually empty, with a couple of crew members cleaning.

4. Passengers and Family Members Are Expressing Anxiety Online

Passengers are posting online frequently, especially updates about getting food, drink and medications. For the most part, it appears that staff has been quick to respond to their requests, and passengers are grateful for their work.

Day 1: Food at 3:20. My wife called passenger service because we hadn’t received anything and they responded quickly. #DiamondPrincess #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/FC109o84yh — quarantinedondiamondprincess (@quarantinedond1) February 5, 2020

Many passengers were concerned about getting the necessary prescription medications for themselves or family members. The cruise company passed around prescription medication refill forms for those who needed it.

Day 1: Arrangements are being made to collect passengers’ prescription medications. Four additional live tv channels are being added to ship feed, including USA, Australia, and China channels. We will dock at Daikoku pier tomorrow. #DiamondPrincess #quarantine — quarantinedondiamondprincess (@quarantinedond1) February 5, 2020

One passenger, David Abel, posted a video on Facebook expressing concern about how the quarantine would affect his diabetes. He added that crew members resolved the problem and are checking in on him.

5. It Is Not the First Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to the Coronavirus

CNBC reported on February 5 that passengers on the World Dream cruise ship were being quarantined off the coast of Hong Kong. This decision was made after 30 crew members reported minor symptoms during health screenings. Three of these crew members who had fevers were sent to local hospitals for coronavirus testing. In the meantime, all passengers were asked to stay on board the ship.

In a similar case, the Costa Smeralda with Costa Cruises was quarantined off the coast of Italy after a passenger from Hong Kong was suffering from a fever. The Costa Smeralda had about 7,000 passengers and crew on board, as reported by CNN. The tests came back negative so passengers were eventually able to disembark.

Princess Cruises has announced they will cancel the next two cruises out of Yokohama, departing February 4 and 12, in light of the quarantine notice. They have also put in place new measures for future cruises to prevent a similar incident taking place, including a ban on guests who have traveled through China in the past 14 days and pre-boarding health screening.

