Jungle Cruise Boat Sinks at Disney World With Passengers Aboard

A classic ride at Disney World, the famous Jungle Cruise boat ride around the park, reportedly sank while guests were aboard on February 27. The news was first reported by the writer of BlogMickey.com, who confirmed that an incident happened on the Jungle Cruise around 12:30 p.m. local time in Orlando, Florida, which forced the ride to shut down until around 2 p.m.

Soon afterward, Twitter user Matthew Vince, who was reported on the ride the filled with water and cause the boat to sink, shared photos of the incident online. Thus far, there have no reports of any passengers being injured.

Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times! #wdw pic.twitter.com/jCxjIOzu9Z — Matthew Vince (@synewaves) February 27, 2020

For those who know they ride well, the Jungle Cruise “skipper” likes to joke by saying that those on board will become swimming instructors in case anything happens. Vince shared on Twitter, “We made that same joke to the skipper!”

The Jungle Cruise is a riverboat attraction located in numerous Disney parks throughout the world. At Disney World, the ride is located in the Magic Kingdom. The only Disney parks which don’t have the Jungle Cruise are Disneyland Paris and Shanghai Disney.

While on the riverboat, guests experience a simulation of what it’s like to cruise down some of the world’s biggest rivers aboard a boat that replicates tramp steamers from the 1930s. Each riverboat tour is led by a Disney cast member who delivers guests information while floating by an “Indian Elephant Bathing Pool” and a “Rhinoceros Chasing Explorers Up a Pole.”

