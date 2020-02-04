Live Iowa Democratic Caucus Election Results 2020: Who Is Winning?

The Iowa Democratic Caucus is today — the first election in the nation to help determine who will be the Democrats’ candidate for the 2020 Presidential election. Today’s election is a big deal. Even though the winner will only walk away with a small number of delegates compared to what they need to grab the DNC nomination, they’ll gain a lot of momentum that will help them in future primaries and caucuses. Heavy will be providing live results from the Iowa caucus right here on this page as part of a partnership with Decision Desk.

Above you will see the results of the first presidential preference vote, the second presidential preference vote, and the state delegate equivalency (also known as the delegate allocation.) Scroll down to the “Caucus Rules” section of this story below to learn more about what these numbers mean and when the votes are taken.

We will also be providing live updates for the caucus below, with the most recent updates listed first. At the end of this first section, you can find a live video of the caucus coverage that you can watch while you wait for the results.

6:11 p.m. Central: Precincts don’t officially start voting until 7 p.m. and to attend, you must be in line by 7. But doors are opening in some locations as voters get ready to make their choices known. Here is a video showing the doors opening at the Des Moines Precinct 56.

Doors open in Des Moines Pct 56 pic.twitter.com/Tx5PX8csiI — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 4, 2020

6:09 p.m. Central: Bernie Sanders reportedly won a satellite caucus in Scotland with 9 out of 19 of the attendees. Warren received six votes and Buttigieg received votes from three. These satellite caucuses are small compared to the people expected to vote in the main precinct caucuses in Iowa later tonight.

5:45 p.m. Central: Results from satellite caucuses are slowly coming in as we wait for the main caucuses to open their doors. Some results are noting that Sanders won five delegates at the Drake University caucus and Warren won 2.

Here’s how Sanders won 5 delegates at the Drake University caucus, Warren won 2, Michael Bennet won 0, and so did everybody else. https://t.co/tLRpWX3FlK — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 3, 2020

Sanders also won the first satellite caucus at 12 p.m. today at an Ottumwa union hall. Fifteen people told showed up and 14 supported him, Iowa Starting Line shared. One person was there for Warren and did not realign for Sanders.

Sanders also got the most votes at a Cedar Rapids Public Library satellite caucus. Yang’s one supporter, after he was nonviable, moved to Warren. That caucus ended with nine for Sanders, six for Warren, five for Buttigieg, and four for Biden.

Sanders also won a Labor Temple satellite caucus in Lee County, while Klobuchar came away with two.

Klobuchar won several satellite caucuses in Florida. After the second alignment, there were 56 for Klobuchar, 44 for Buttigieg, and 43 for Biden.

Take a look at the live results table above and while you’re here, here is a live stream of the results from NBC that you can watch while you wait.

The Frontrunners

Recent Iowa polls have given some strong frontrunners for today’s caucuses, according to 538. A Monmouth University poll for January 23-27 gave first place to Joe Biden at 29%, followed by Bernie Sanders at 25%, Pete Buttigieg at 20%, and Elizabeth Warren at 19%. Meanwhile, another Monmouth University poll handed a first place tie to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders at 22%.

A Civiqs poll for January 23-27 in Iowa gave Sanders the win at 24%, followed by Warren at 19%, Buttigieg at 17%, and Biden at 15%. Amy Klobuchar hit the double digits here at 11%, followed by Andrew Yang at 5%. A Morningside poll for January 17-23 put Biden in first at 19%, followed by Buttigieg at 18%, Sanders at 15%, Warren at 15%, and Klobuchar at 12%. Tom Steyer came next with 6%.

A Change Research poll for Iowa January 22-26 placed Sanders in first at 30%, followed by Buttigieg at 23%, Biden at 22%, and Warren at 20%. Judging by how differently all these polls fall, today’s caucus is anyone’s to win. The strongest frontrunners have consistently been Biden, Sanders, Warren, and Buttigieg.

Caucus Rules

In most locations, the Iowa caucuses will start at 7 p.m. Central sharp. Although an exact time when the results will be announced isn’t known, Brookings estimated it will be around 11 p.m. Eastern on February 3 or 10 p.m. Central. NPR noted that the caucuses are actually expected to just last an hour, with some ending at 8 p.m. Central (9 p.m. Eastern.)

When the caucuses close, we’ll get three official numbers from the IDP:

The results of the first vote (first Presidential Preference)

The results of the second and final vote (second Presidential Preference)

And the “State Delegate Equivalency” (SDE)

In the Iowa caucus, when it’s time to cast the Presidential Preference Vote in each precinct, people stand in a section of the room that has been designated for their preferred candidate. If a candidate’s voters represent at least 15 percent of the people voting overall (sometimes a higher percentage if the precinct is smaller), then that candidate is “viable” and people in that group must fill out a Presidential Preference Card. Then they’re free to leave. If someone’s candidate is viable in the first round, they cannot vote in the second round, according to the Iowa Democratic Party. This turnout is referred to as the first presidential preference vote.

If your preferred candidate does not get 15 percent of the vote, you can take part in a second and final vote. During this vote, you can join a different candidate’s group, stay in your candidate’s group and try to acquire enough new people to be viable, or choose to be uncommitted. The numbers are then counted again. This is the final count and delegates are awarded based on this count. Because unviable candidates’ voters can move to different candidates for round two, it’s theoretically possible for whoever won the first round to not win the second round. From these votes, the SDE number is calculated.

The Iowa Democratic Party does not declare a caucus winner, it simply presents results to the public along with the SDE number (which is the number of state delegates allotted per candidate, technically called the State Delegate Equivalency number.) Most media sources declare the “winner” based on who has the highest SDE number and thus who will be bringing the most delegates to the convention. There are 41 delegates at stake in Iowa, plus eight undeclared delegates who act as superdelegates. These eight will only vote if someone doesn’t win the majority in the first ballot at the Democratic National Convention.

