Is Amazon Delivering Packages on Presidents Day 2020?

Yes, Amazon is delivering packages on Presidents Day in most cities. FedEx and UPS will are also delivering goods, but don’t expect anything from the USPS. Presidents Day is a federal holiday, which means many government offices will be closed.

The U.S. has been celebrating Presidents Day since the 1880s to honor President George Washington’s birthday. It later evolved, becoming a day to recognize all presidents, past and present. In 1971, Presidents Day was moved to a Monday as part of the Uniform Holiday Act.

President Trump Slams the ‘Fake News’ Media

The day before Presidents Day, President Donald Trump blamed the “Fake News” for reporting a part of the southern border wall fell to make it “sound terrible.” According to the president, the case is quite the contrary. The panels had been mended and will last “forever.”

“Last week the Fake News said that a section of our powerful, under construction, Southern Border Wall ‘fell over,’ trying to make it sound terrible, except the reason was that the concrete foundation was just poured & soaking wet when big winds kicked in. Quickly fixed ‘forever,’” he tweeted on Sunday.