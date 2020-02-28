Jenny Ennamorati & Stephanie Armstrong: Cops Say Women Beat Up 2 People Over Spanish Speaking

Jenny Lee Ennamorati and Stephanie Armstong are accused of beating up two women in Boston. Cops allege the Ennamorati and Armstrong were angry the two other women were speaking in Spanish. One of the injured people said that Ennamorati and Armstrong yelled, “This is America, speak English. We don’t speak Spanish here.”

The incident occurred on February 15 in East Boston close to Maverick Square station around 8:45 p.m. Police in the city said that Ennamorati. 25, and Armstrong, 25, told them that they thought the victims had been making fun of them in Spanish. A video released by Lawyers for Civil Rights shows a brawl ensuing after two women cross the street toward two others.

One of the Victims Said That She Is Scared to Speak in Her Native Tongue

Video shows alleged attack on East Boston mother and 15-year-old daughterWarning: This video includes violent content. A Latin American mother and her 15-year-old daughter were allegedly attacked after speaking Spanish near the Maverick Square T station in East Boston. With the Lawyers for Civil Rights, the mother has accused police officers of being slow to investigate the incident. Video courtesy of Lawyers for Civil Rights. 2020-02-24T14:03:52.000Z

One of the victims, named only as Ms. Vasquez, 46, and her 15-year-old daughter have been left with injuries and are scared to speak in their native tongue in public, according to lawyer Janelle Dempsey, who was quoted in a press release from Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston. Dempsey also said in the same press release, “Yelling to anyone that you need to speak English, you’re in American and to go back to your country is xenophobic and racist, and doing so while attacking immigrants is a hate crime and needs to be treated as such.”

In April 2016, Ennamorati Shared a Meme From a Group Named, ‘I Love Being Mexican’

According to her Facebook page, Stephanie Armstrong lives in Malden, Massachusetts, close to Revere. Armstrong describes herself as being in a relationship and works at an Outback Steakhouse restaurant.

Ennamorati said on her Facebook page that she was married in January 2018. Ennamorati’s maiden name had been Jenny Leigh Morgan. In April 2016, Ennamorati shared a meme from the group, “I Love Being Mexican.”

The Victims Say Ennamorati & Armstrong Told Them to ‘Go Back to Their Country’

Speaking to WCVB via translator, Vasquez said, “My daughter and I were attacked, punched, kicked and bitten by two white women. As they beat us, they yelled, ‘This is America; speak English!’” Vasquez said Ennamorati and Armstrong told her to “go back to your [expletive] country.”

Vasquez alleges that she and her daughter’s hair was pulled and the pair were also punched, scratched and bitten. The press release from Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston says that Vasquez’s daughter is still wearing a neck brace. Vaquez told the station, via translator, “My family and I are afraid. We fear speaking Spanish in public. I fear taking the subway. We can’t sleep and we don’t feel safe leaving our home, but we refuse to live in fear.” Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston alleges that the police did not follow up on the crime following the initial report until lawyers intervened on behalf of Vasquez and her daughter.

In a separate interview, Vasquez told Mass Live, “If those people had a firearm, we would have been dead. I don’t want it to happen to anyone else. Nobody deserves that.”

Police Say Ennamorati & Armstrong Have Admitted to Have Been Drinking & Acting ‘Belligerently’

When taken into custody, police say that Ennamorati and Armstrong admitted that they had been drinking and “acting belligerent.” Both Ennamorati and Armstrong live in Revere, Massachusetts, 15 miles north of Boston. Ennamorati is accused of two counts of assault, two counts of serious crimes of violating constitutional rights with bodily injury and one count of using her shoe to cause bodily harm. Armstrong is accused of two counts of assault and two counts of serious crimes of violating constitutional rights with bodily injury. The duo will appear in court on March 9, according to a press release from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

A #Latina mother and her teenage daughter say they were attacked by two white people because they were speaking #Spanish, rather than #English, near the #MaverickSquare t-station in #EastBoston #7news pic.twitter.com/kVx0zlO0zS — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) February 24, 2020

Vasquez told the media in a press conference on February 24 that in their neighborhood, other people have been the victim of attacks from “bigots and racists.” Vasquez said, “Victims and witnesses are afraid to speak up. That ends now.”

There are 41 million Spanish speakers in the United States. In an August 2019 report on violence against minorities, the Associated Press spoke to a Mexican immigrant, Carlos Tarin, who said, “We can’t say that Trump is at fault because these mass killings have existed for a long time.” Tarin went on to describe the immigration debate as waking “up that feeling that had been sleeping.” The same report found that hate crimes were up 17 percent on the previous year in 2017.

Also in 2019, a Mexican immigrant family in California told The Guardian that the hatred they suffer was “worse than ever.” Lidia Carrillo, 44, told the newspaper of her worries saying, “Every day when I take my daughter to school we pray. I ask God to protect her. I don’t know if I’m going to see my daughter or my husband at the end of the day.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School