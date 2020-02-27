Pop Smoke Revealed How Death of Lakers’ Kobe Bryant’s Impacted Him [VIDEO]

Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter, Gigi on Sunday, January 26.

Bryant’s death happened the day after LeBron James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Less than a month after Bryant’s untimely death, Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, 20, was shot and killed in a home invasion in Beverly Hills, California.

Get this: Pop Smoke was a fan of Kobe Bryant. He discussed in with Sirius Radio’s DJ Whoo Kid.

In an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Pop Smoke was asked: “Were you affected when you crossed all over, traveling? Did that hit you hard?”

Pop Smoke replied: “Man, don’t say that. I’mma cry. Can’t do that. That n****a different. That was my favorite player,” Pop responded, pointing to one of his friends off-camera. “Me and this n***a, we gon’ go back and forth on this all the time…I’m like ‘who the best player?’”

During his NBA career, Kobe Bryant is listed fourth on the NBA’s career scoring list with 33,643 points won five NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Pop Smoke, his entourage and DJ Whoo Kid began discussing who was the bet ever between the Black Mamba and NBA All-Star, LeBron James ensued.

“Look LeBron James is nice,” said Pop Smoke.

“He’s def the best player right now. Kobe’s body is different though.”

“I don’t know…It’s just so shocking that it f**ked my head,” said DJ Whoo Kid.

That’s the last thing I think would go down in 2020. But life is crazy, man.” Whoo Kidd then stated: “You have to live everyday like it’s your last.” “I mean in a cool way, though, ” he added.

Pop listened and replied: “fo’ sho’.”

Pop Smoke was murdered on February 19. There are currently no leads in Pop Smoke’s murder.

Leading up to his death, the Brooklyn, New York rapper posted pictures on Instagram of him holding large amounts of money.

A day before his death, he also posted a gift bag that he received which revealed his home address.

“Coming where we come from, we can’t afford to f**k up,” Pop Smoke to Power 105’s Angie Martinez in an interview 18 days before his murder. “You can’t afford to slip up, make no mistakes because they’re watching.”

On Wednesday, the slain rapper’s hit single, Dior made it to Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

Fpr those keeping score at home: In the wake of his death, Dior received 12 million U.S. stream totals in the week ending February 20 according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

That’s a 105% spike from the prior week.