MillerCoors Brewery: Cops Report ‘Critical Incident’

Police are on scene at a “critical incident” inside of the MillerCoors brewery along West State Street in Milwaukee, according to the city’s Twitter feed. Scanner traffic indicates there has been a shooting.

There has been no confirmation of shots fired at the brewery nor has the been any report of injuries. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has not been called to the scene. Local media has reported that there is “significant police activity” at the area of North 40th street and West State Street in the city.

