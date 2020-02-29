Is Quaden Bayles Dead? No, Bullying Victim Is Alive

Quaden Bayles is not dead. The 9-year-old Australian bullying victim who went viral in February 2020 became the victim of a death hoax shortly after he became an inspirational story across the world.

The most significant piece of evidence demonstrating that Quaden is alive-and-well is the fact that his mother, Yarraka Bayles, made a Facebook post warning that there was a death hoax doing the rounds. The post simply reads, “PLEASE BEWARE AND REPORT ALL THIS FAKE NEWS.”

Yarraka Bayles Says Her Family Is Donating All of the Money They Have Raised to Charity

Earlier in February 2020, Yarraka posted a heartbreaking video showing her son crying over the bullying he received due to his dwarfism. During the video, Bayles cries repeatedly and says that he wants to kill himself saying, “Give me a knife. I want to kill myself.” The video reverberated around the world with celebrities telling Bayles of their admiration for him. A fundraiser to send the family to Disneyland received nearly $500,000, in donations.

Yarraka Bayles has said that the family would not use the money for a vacation but rather would give the cash to charity. Yarraka told NITV, “What kid wouldn’t want to go to Disneyland, especially if you have lived Quaden’s life. To escape to anywhere that is fun that doesn’t remind him of his day to day challenges. But my sister said ‘you know what, let’s get back to the real issue’. This little fella has been bullied. How many suicides, black or white, in our society have happened due to bullying.”

Standing Tall For Dwarfism: Quaden BaylesMeet the 4-year old helping to raise awareness for dwarfism. Studio 10 | 8:30am on TEN 2015-04-13T03:49:47.000Z

As the video of Bayles spread across the world, unfounded rumors appeared that Bayles was an actor and was in actuality 18 years old. Snopes noted in their debunking of the myth that Bayles had previously been in the media in his youth. The piece said that if Bayles was 18 now, it would mean that he 13 when the above news interview aired in 2015.

You’re Not a True Internet Celebrity Until You Have Had a Death Hoax

VideoVideo related to is quaden bayles dead? no, bullying victim is alive 2020-02-29T16:46:17-05:00

Also in 2014, The Week published a list of hoax sites. They included Empire News, The National Report, Huzlers, Daily Currant and Free Wood Post. The website noted that occasionally news stories from satire sites such as The Onion and Clickhole are circulated as legitimate news. The Week article concludes simply that users should, “Take 30 seconds to determine whether something is real before you blast it out to hundreds of people. We’ll all have a better internet for it.” Buzzfeed’s Craig Silverman, a specialist in fake news, told DigiDay in 2012, “Fake news relies on viral sharing. If you think about why so many stars are subject to death hoaxes, they’ve been part of a pop culture that people have an emotional connection to. And that is at the core of what makes fake news work.”

VideoVideo related to is quaden bayles dead? no, bullying victim is alive 2020-02-29T16:46:17-05:00

Also in 2014, a digital media professor at Indiana University, Mark Bell, told the New York Times that part of the reason for the prevalence of death hoaxes is that “People like to lie. They get a thrill from it. There is a little hit of dopamine when you lie, especially a lie that is believed by somebody else.” While the Independent rationalized that the popularity for the stories was simply “because people want to read them.” Mark Bell also said of the phenomenon, “There’s not a lot of cost, either financially, morally, legally or criminally in doing this.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School