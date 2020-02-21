Trump’s Las Vegas Rally Exceeds Capacity by Thousands: Crowd & Overflow Photos

President Donald Trump hosted another rally today in Las Vegas, Nevada. His rally took place the day before the Democratic Nevada Caucus. More than 7,000 were inside the venue, with thousands more watching outside after the venue reached capacity. Read on to learn more and see crowd and overflow photos from Trump’s Las Vegas rally on February 21, 2020.

The Convention Center Was Packed & Overflow Space Was Needed

Trump’s Keep America Great rally in Las Vegas started at 12 p.m. Pacific (3 p.m. Eastern) at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Las Vegas Convention Center looked completely packed, according to photos and videos shared of the rally.

The exact capacity of the Convention Center is likely around 7,500, but this is for seating capacity. Vegas Means Business noted that seating capacities in the lobby and concourse areas’ meeting rooms range from 20 to 7,500 depending on how the room combinations are set up. During Trump’s rally, it looked like a lot of people were part of a standing-room-only crowd rather than being seated, which means they likely fit in more people than the estimated seating capacity.

One person said that Secret Service cut off the crowd at 10,000, but this has not yet been confirmed.

I’m at Trump rally with the usual massive overflow crowd. 10,000 inside. Secret service cut it off. Thousands still in line…watching on big screens outside. Madhouse. pic.twitter.com/BLzKUAzcaw — Wayne Allyn Root (@RealWayneRoot) February 21, 2020

The rally was definitely packed. Here are some photos shared of the crowd. As you can see, they’re packed in tightly.

During the rally, Trump talked about the Democrats as being “crazy,” while also boasting of a low unemployment rate under his presidency.

He told the crowd: “With your help this November, we’re going to defeat the radical socialist Democrats and we are going to win Nevada.”

Here’s another angle of the crowd:

Trump also welcomed members of the Miracle on Ice hockey team, who were in the audience. “Give them a big hand,” he encouraged the crowd.

Warmup. @realDonaldTrump here around noon @News3LV place getting full at LV Convention Center pic.twitter.com/uuEkXNdcCH — Jeff Gillan (@jgillanNews3LV) February 21, 2020

Trump even took some time during the rally to brag about his son Barron, joking that his teenage son will tell him to “get out of here.” He talked about Barron being a computer genius and the crowd cheered: “Barron!”

Doors opened just before 8 a.m., and some people had been in line since the night before. On noon the day before, 15 people were already in line, the Review Journal reported.

Overflow Space Was Needed for Thousands of People

Thousands gathered outside the rally to watch on a big screen in the overflow area too.

Wow! This is the overflow of the crowd of people outside of the #TrumpRallyLasVegas who didn’t get inside. Las Vegas is excited to see President Trump! @TeamTrump @DanScavino @parscale pic.twitter.com/T5yxgiyKlu — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) February 21, 2020

A huge line of people gathered for the rally before it started.

People are lining up for the @realDonaldTrump rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Stay with @FOX5Vegas for up to the minute updates. pic.twitter.com/LZ4hVGYLkP — Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) February 21, 2020

There were even people dressed as Trump with fake Secret Service.

President Donald Trump and secret service have entered (fake ones) @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/OcIax9wuNb — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) February 21, 2020

Another look at the crowd outside.

UPDATE: The line forming outside of the KAG rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center with @realDonaldTrump continues to grow.

If you haven’t gotten in line yet, it may be too late to get inside.

Check out this line: pic.twitter.com/iNRhCKV596 — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) February 21, 2020

Trump’s just getting started with his campaign rallies, as the Democratic primaries heat up and the November election gets closer. He’ll be scheduling a lot more in the coming months.

Trump’s next rally is on Friday, February 28 in North Charleston, South Carolina. This rally will be at 7 p.m. Eastern at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Then Trump has a rally scheduled for March 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina at 7 p.m. Eastern. This rally will be at the Bojangles Coliseum.

Although tickets are needed for the rallies, attendance is still on a first-come-first-served basis.

