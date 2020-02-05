Trump Won’t Shake Pelosi’s Hand Before the State of the Union [VIDEO]

Just before starting his State of the Union speech for 2020, President Donald Trump would not shake Nancy Pelosi’s hand when she offered it to him. Was it on purpose or did he not see her extend her hand? The exchange happened just before his speech started and Pelosi wouldn’t look up for a few minutes after it happened. Here’s a video of what happened and a look at how people are reacting on Twitter.
Trump Wouldn’t Shake Pelosi’s Hand
Here’s a video of that moment when it happened.
Everyone expected things to be tense, since Pelosi has been pushing for the Senate to vote to remove Trump from office after she successfully led the House to impeach him. But the Senate will likely not get enough votes for Trump to be removed since the Republicans have the majority.
Here are some reactions from people about that handshake moment. People who support Trump enjoyed the moment, while people who support Pelosi thought it was rude.
It’s unclear if Trump did this on purpose or not.
Although Pelosi hasn’t clapped much during Trump’s speech so far, she did clap for one of his guests.
Last Year, Pelosi Went Viral for the Way She Clapped at Trump
Things have been tense between these two for a while. Pelosi went viral last year after the clapped at Trump during the SOTU in a way that people thought was sarcastic.
Here’s a look back at what happened in 2019 at the SOTU.
Then there was the moment she very strongly applauded when Trump talked about compromise.
