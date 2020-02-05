Trump Won’t Shake Pelosi’s Hand Before the State of the Union [VIDEO]

Just before starting his State of the Union speech for 2020, President Donald Trump would not shake Nancy Pelosi’s hand when she offered it to him. Was it on purpose or did he not see her extend her hand? The exchange happened just before his speech started and Pelosi wouldn’t look up for a few minutes after it happened. Here’s a video of what happened and a look at how people are reacting on Twitter.

Trump Wouldn’t Shake Pelosi’s Hand

Did Trump snub the Nancy Pelosi handshake on purpose? pic.twitter.com/qI9sy7BZA6 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi went in for the handshake aaaaand….Trump ignored it. pic.twitter.com/c8kFSP3kQr — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) February 5, 2020

Trump just straight up denied Nancy Pelosi. I AM DEAD. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/KTC835Mqd0 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 5, 2020

#NEW MUST WATCH!!! As President Donald Trump Walked to the Podium for His address, The President did not Shake Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Hand #SNUB #SOTU #SOTU2020 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/SMvgtxa3lk — Christina Aguayo 🇺🇲America's Daily Report (@TinaAguayotv) February 5, 2020

Everyone expected things to be tense, since Pelosi has been pushing for the Senate to vote to remove Trump from office after she successfully led the House to impeach him. But the Senate will likely not get enough votes for Trump to be removed since the Republicans have the majority.

Here are some reactions from people about that handshake moment. People who support Trump enjoyed the moment, while people who support Pelosi thought it was rude.

Lmao Nancy Pelosi went to shake Trump’s hand and Trump was like FOH 😂😂😂🤣🤣💀💀💀 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/j7HSuMF8jw — 🔸Minxy🔶 (@lrish_Minx) February 5, 2020

Trump refusing a handshake from Nancy Pelosi. Didn’t surprise me. — Reda Morjani (@RedaMor_) February 5, 2020

Look at how different supporters’ takes are depending on who they support. Here’s a tweet from a Pelosi supporter.

I love Nancy Pelosi. She stuck out here hand knowing full well trump wouldn’t shake it to make trump look like the petty and small man he is. #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/oEuUV0uPud — teetads⁷ (@teetads) February 5, 2020

And here’s a tweet from a Trump supporter.

Nancy Pelosi has spent 3 years trying to impeach President Trump Meanwhile, he has led the Great American Comeback and restored the United States of America to greatness She has opposed him every step of the way She doesn't deserve a handshake pic.twitter.com/Q1MFefkMcL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 5, 2020

It’s unclear if Trump did this on purpose or not.

Unclear whether or not President Trump saw her, but Nancy Pelosi offered him a hand shake and he turned around. pic.twitter.com/LAfOoDik2n — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) February 5, 2020

Although Pelosi hasn’t clapped much during Trump’s speech so far, she did clap for one of his guests.

Last Year, Pelosi Went Viral for the Way She Clapped at Trump

Things have been tense between these two for a while. Pelosi went viral last year after the clapped at Trump during the SOTU in a way that people thought was sarcastic.

Here’s a look back at what happened in 2019 at the SOTU.

A lot of people also wondered just what she was reading during his speech.

And what is she so conspicuously leafing through as the 45th President of the United States is giving his State of the Union? How churlish you are @SpeakerPelosi. pic.twitter.com/YuYoMpBNy7 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 6, 2019

Whatever it was, she found it more interesting than his speech.

Anyone else notice #Pelosi keeps looking down at papers during the president's address? #SOTU pic.twitter.com/uiDH3aGLch — Eddie McCoven (@EddieMcCovenTV) February 6, 2019

And people couldn’t quit talking about it.

Sometimes she looked pretty serious, but she might have just been trying to keep her expression blank.

It’s nice to see Nancy Pelosi back in that seat 😎 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/xoiPjE6ZgB — Harrison Morgan (@HarrisonPHL) February 6, 2019

Then there was the moment she very strongly applauded when Trump talked about compromise.

This moment..House Speaker Pelosi with the emphatic applause right in President Trump's face..after he mentioned compromise. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/vvGcMOUbDX — Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) February 6, 2019

