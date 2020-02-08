POLL: Who Won Tonight’s Democratic Debate for February 7?

Tonight was the eighth Democratic debate. This debate welcomed seven candidates onto the stage — all the same candidates who debated in January plus Andrew Yang, who returned to the debate stage after meeting the polling qualifications. It was an intense debate, with the Iowa caucus just over and the New Hampshire primary happening in a few days. Who do you think won tonight’s debate? Vote in the poll, which is at the end of this article.

The candidates who were in tonight’s debate for the Democratic nomination were Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang. Tulsi Gabbard and Michael Bloomberg were among the candidates who didn’t qualify. Next month the polling requirements are stricter but the donation requirement has been dropped, giving Bloomberg a chance to qualify. Two months ago, readers voted that Andrew Yang won the debate, followed by Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer. Last month, the winner in Heavy’s poll was Bernie Sanders by 86.44 percent.

The February 7, 2020 debate started with an awkward pause while candidates waited to be told to go to their podiums.

The first question went to Biden. He said he took a hit in Iowa and likely will in New Hampshire to Sanders. “No matter what I’m still in this for the same reason. We have to restore the soul of this country.”

The next question went to Sanders, who said that Donald Trump lies all the time and says disgusting things about the candidates. “The way we defeat Donald Trump … is united. No matter who wins this damn thing, we’re all going to stand together.”

Klobuchar said they need someone who will bring people with them, which she has done in past elections, including bringing independents and moderate Republicans on board.

Tom Steyer said there’s a real threat of Trump getting re-elected, and the only way to beat him is getting a turnout across the spectrum of Democratic voters.

Andrew Yang started out talking about giving Americans $1,000 a month and said we need to consider health, life expectancy and more. “The way forward is a new human-centered version of capitalism.”

Warren said that she and Sanders have been friends a long time, and they need to think about bringing the party together in new ways.

Buttigieg said that with facing new challenges, we shouldn’t fall back on the familiar but to seek to unite the country. He then challenged Sanders and said we shouldn’t be focused on going as “far to the edge” as possible.

From almost the beginning, the debate was pretty tense. The candidates didn’t hold back on attacking each other and strongly debating their differences. At one point, Tom Steyer said he was worried about Buttigieg because he didn’t have the same experience as some others.

Buttigieg then spoke out about how God doesn’t belong to any political party.

And Yang said we’re making a big mistake when we say Trump’s the cause of our problems. He’s just a symptom of a disease, not the disease itself.

Sanders later said that when people were making arguments for the Iraq war, he knew they were lying and he led the opposition to the war.

For his final question, Yang was asked about children in poverty. He said we’re in the most extreme winner-take-all economy and it’s only getting worse. To help eliminate child poverty, we need to put money into the hands of parents, he said. We need to “disentangle economic value and human value – they are not the same things.”

Buttigieg said America’s been counting the wrong things and even if the economy grows, it doesn’t lift up the people who are the most in need.

Warren said she started her adult life as a special education teacher and “the best investment we can make as a nation … is to invest in our children.”

Biden said that while he was in Congress, he was the poorest man in Congress. “These aren’t someone else’s children, they’re all our children… Everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Sanders said, “Our priorities are determined by the 1 percent and by wealthy campaign contributors… who want to see the rich get richer and are turning their backs on the working class… It is time to take on the big money interest, it is time to change our national priorities.”

Klobuchar said she put together a plan to end childhood poverty within a generation by investing in childcare, schools, and tax credits. But we have to be able to reach the voters we’ve lost, she said. She told a story about a man crying over FDR not because he knew the President, but because FDR knew him. She said she will bring back empathy to the White House. “I know you and I will fight for you.”

Steyer said the Republicans’ plan is to cut taxes on the rich and corporations, while cutting health care and education and breaking unions. “But we are not going to win by just criticizing Mr. Trump. I know there’s a better America out there and that America lives in our hearts and minds.” He said a kid succeeding is a triumph for every American and that’s what is needed to beat Trump. “Imagine the mountain, and then we climb it together.”

FiveThirtyEight has said that primary debates can change the outcome of the election, especially during the earlier debates. It’s unclear how much of a difference the debates can make at this point, but it’s still worth listening to the candidates closely and understanding their positions and policies. Sometimes it’s tough to predict who will get the most attention at a debate. It might be based on problems someone has during the debate, a “meme-able” or funny moment, or an especially tense moment that happens between two of the candidates.

