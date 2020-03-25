Amazon Prime Coronavirus Delays: When Will Two-Day Shipping Return?

Amazon Prime shoppers have been turning to the behemoth for all kinds of necessities, amid coronavirus-fueled shortages across the world — and many have been disappointed to see that Amazon Prime two-day shipping no longer appears to be an option. What’s more, some regular items which used to be available for two or one-day delivery are backordered for upwards of months.

An Amazon spokesperson provided the following statement, in response to outcries about delays and the loss of two-day shipping:

“To serve our customers in need while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers. This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Why Are So Many Amazon Prime Deliveries Delayed Until April 21-22, Specifically?

Doing some shopping on Amazon today and the Prime and Free shipping dates are APRIL 21 AND 23, respectively. Now I know why they are hiring 100,000 workers. Demand is through the roof. — Kyle (@KyleGNew) March 24, 2020

Many Amazon Prime deliveries are now delayed by over a month, with many users pointing out what appears to be a near-uniform delay date to April 22.

According to Vox, this isn’t some kind of conspiracy or random coincidence; it just reflects the reality that Amazon is facing, in terms of being able to source, ship, and deliver so many items to households across the country. With “non-essential items” these deliveries might take even longer, as Amazon is explicitly prioritizing the most essential items and most desired items first.

In the meantime, Amazon is ramping up its production capacities as much as possible, and has pledged to hire at least 100,000 people in the coming month, as well as to increase hourly wages by $2 an hour.

Amazon Prime Members Are Getting Priority Status for Deliveries

I ordered a tv swivel on Amazon prime… why it say my delivery won’t be made until April 21? pic.twitter.com/FKeEl1Uvh8 — kailah nicole (@KillaKai_) March 23, 2020

As noted by The Washington Post, Amazon Prime members are getting priority status and receiving their shipments first. What’s more, the company is restricting orders of “low priority shipments” to countries heavily impacted by the coronavirus, like France and Italy.

David Glick, a former Amazons logistics executive, told the paper that the coronavirus buying frenzy was akin to a Black Friday or Cyber Monday event, except that the company wasn’t able to prepare for it at all. “In this case, the thing you planned for, Cyber Monday, happened overnight,” he said. “It was a shock to the system.”

Amazon has made no statement or indication for when two-day shipping and one-day shipping will return.