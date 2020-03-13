Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus outbreak? Are gyms open during the coronavirus national emergency?

Many private fitness studios and gym chains have announced their indefinite closure, due to fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Of course, just because a chain remains open, doesn’t mean that the specific gym location in your area will be open. Make sure to check in with your local studio or gym to stay up to date on how they’re keeping fitness equipment clean, and whether they plan to have closures in the days to come.

Here’s what you need to know:

Is Planet Fitness Open During the Coronavirus Outbreak?

As of March 10, the Planet Fitness chain promised to remain open to customers, and offered a renewed effort to keep gym equipment clean. Chris Rondeau, the CEO of Planet Fitness, sent out the following emailed statement to employees:

With cold and flu season upon us and heightened awareness around the Coronavirus (COVID-19), please know that we are closely monitoring the situation and will follow instructions and recommendations issued by public health authorities or government agencies as needed. We’re proud of our high cleanliness standards and the proactive, preventative measures we take to protect against the spread of bacteria and germs. Thank you for your ongoing support and shared efforts to help keep our communities strong and healthy!

Is Equinox Open During the Coronavirus Outbreak?

Yes, Equinox gyms are still open during the coronavirus outbreak. A company spokesperson said in an email earlier this month, per The New York Times, “We have asked our instructors to remain as vigilant as possible about the above and eliminate skin to skin contact (for example, adjustments in yoga, high fives and partner work that requires the passing of equipment, etc.).”

That same spokesperson confirmed that employees were wiping down equipment at least three times a day to combat the spread of germs.

Is Gold’s Gym Open During the Coronavirus Outbreak?

Yes, Gold’s Gym is still open during the coronavirus outbreak, as of March 13.

On March 4, the CEO of Gold’s Gym sent out an emailed memo confirming that employees at the 400 locations across the country would be “stepping up efforts” to keep equipment clean in the days to come.

Is the YMCA Open During the Coronavirus Outbreak?

As of March 13, many YMCA locations remain open. One such location, the YMCA of Silicon Valley, offered the following statement about the coronavirus:

With the growing public health concern about the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), we want to assure you that our main concern is for the health and safety of our members, participants, staff, and their families. We are working closely with the Public Health Department and monitoring The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to ensure we are following all protocol and prevention recommendations regarding Coronavirus.

Is SoulCycle Still Open During the Coronavirus Outbreak?

In light of what’s happening in our world with the ongoing COVID-19 developments, we are continuing to focus our energy on the safety and wellness of our riders and staff.

We will continue to closely monitor any new developments. To learn more, visit https://t.co/BiA147ibTT. pic.twitter.com/TJDnemPnlB — SoulCycle (@soulcycle) March 12, 2020

Yes, SoulCycle is still open during the coronavirus outbreak, as of March 12. In an emailed statement, the spin studio confirmed that it would be taking preventive measures in classes to come by removing a portion of the workout classes in which riders use hand weights. Other small measures have been taken: accessories like hair elastics are no longer offered, nor is complimentary phone charging at the employee desk.

