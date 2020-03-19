WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo Puts Sloths on Live Stream Amid Coronavirus

The Cincinnati zoo is one of hundreds of thousands of places that has had to close in the United States in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The zoo has come up with the idea of live streaming different animals online for the public.

The zoo said this measure is to help with parents who have kids on hiatus from school, to “make the hiatus fun and educational.” However, this live stream is for everyone at home who wants to enjoy a break from their quarantine by looking at the zoo’s different animals. The “Home Safari” takes place every weekday at 3 p.m. Eastern, and today’s featured animal is the sloth.



The live stream for Moe and Lightning the sloths will start at 3 p.m. Eastern and will be available here.

Three Different Animals, Including Fiona the Hippo, Have Already Been Featured in Previous Live Streams

Even after the live stream is over, the video is still available for viewing. The zoo has also provided fun activities for kids to do while watching the video. The Fiona the Hippo video is available here:

The porcupine video, featuring Rico the porcupine, is also available for viewing here:

The video with Sihil the ocelot from March 18 is available to watch here:

If you’re not available to watch it during the live stream, the zoo will also post the video on Facebook after the live stream is over, as well as on its website and YouTube channel.

The zoo only announces the next featured animal once the day’s live stream is over. The zoo is home to a number of exciting animals, though, like a cheetah, tamandua and a red panda, so it’s possible that these will appear on the live stream series soon. The Cincinnati zoo has also asked the public for suggestions about what animals they’d like to see on the Home Safari series.

Let us know: What animals are you hoping to see on our future Home Safaris? https://t.co/GDpLTYf36L—

Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 18, 2020

The Cincinnati Zoo Is Not the Only Animal Center Who Is Posting Online Videos of Its Animals

Other animal centers have been sharing videos of their animals online as well to brighten up the day for everyone who is stuck at home with nothing to do. The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago posted a video of their penguins walking around the facility to have a look at other animals. The video went viral and has been viewed well over 2 million times.

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴 Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

The Monterey Bay Aquarium‘s webcams are still streaming during the aquarium’s closure so anyone can go see live streams of different areas.

Though @MontereyAq is closed, our webcams are still streaming. Until we reopen, you can check in on the sea otters,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Julie Packard (@juliepackard) March 14, 2020

The tweet reads: “Though [Monterey Bay Aquarium] is closed, our webcams are still streaming. Until we reopen, you can check in on the sea otters, sway with the kelp forest, find tranquility with the jellies and look for wildlife out on Monterey Bay.”

