Coronavirus Relief Check Details 2020: When Would You Get Your Check?

Coronavirus relief checks for a portion of the American people are being considered by politicians in the coming weeks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has offered up a proposal for relief checks that’s been approved by the White House, and might be voted on in the coming days. The proposal for relief checks is part of a greater stimulus package, now estimated at $1.4 trillion, which also includes efforts to help businesses hurt by the pandemic as well.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has requested that Congress vote on this bill no later than Monday, March 22.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Democrats will be coming up with their own proposal for a relief bill, which could have entirely different stipulations regarding what relief checks would look like. On Sunday, a day before McConnell said he wanted to see a vote on the package, Pelosi said, “We’ll be introducing our own bill.”

The information below is based largely off of the parts of the proposal for stimulus checks that have been provided to the press, as laid out by the Trump administration. Of course, this information is subject to change. NOTHING about the stimulus check proposal is finalized. Some people who don’t think they qualify might end up qualifying, and vice versa.

Here’s what you need to know:

When Would a Coronavirus Relief Check Come in the Mail?

Based off of the proposal’s timeline, the first coronavirus relief check would be issued on April 6, at the earliest. Of course, this timeline is subject to change, based off of how quickly Congress could vote to approve the bill. As for how the check will arrive to people’s homes (whether by U.S.P.S mail, FedEx, etc.), the government hasn’t clarified that yet. It’s safe to say that it would take a few business days, minimum, for people to start receiving their coronavirus relief checks.

If there is a second round of coronavirus relief checks approved, as is requested in the current proposal, those would likely be issued in Mid-May.

It’s not clear what the timeline is for the Democrats’ proposed stimulus package will be.

Coronavirus Relief Check Details: How Much Could You Expect to Receive?

According to the current proposal by the Trump administration, the checks would be “reduced for higher income taxpayers, and begin phasing out after a single taxpayer has $75,000 in adjusted gross income and $150,000 for joint filers.”

Then, the check would be “completely phased-out for single taxpayers with incomes exceeding $99,000 and $198,000 for joint filers. The IRS will base these amounts on the taxpayer’s 2018 tax return.”

On a granular level, the proposal explains how this phasing-out might work: “The rebate amount is reduced by $5 for every $100 a taxpayer’s income exceeds the phase-out threshold.”

So for those who are imagining getting the full amount suggested ($1,200 for an adult), you would have to be making less than $75,000 in adjusted gross income as a single taxpayer, or less than $150,000 in a joint filing with your spouse. If you made more than that in 2018, then your check will be reduced — or it won’t come at all.

Since the stimulus checks are based off of 2018 tax returns, there’s a separate breakdown for those who have little or no income tax liability.

As long as those individuals have at least “$2,500 of qualifying income,” the proposal maintains they’d be eligible for some level of stimulus check, around $600 for single taxpayers and $1,200 for married taxpayers. Millionaires are completely excluded by this proposal.

