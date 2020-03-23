Coronavirus Tampon Shortage: Why Are People Stockpiling Menstrual Products?

A tampon shortage might soon take place in the United States and around the world, as women rush to stock up on menstrual products amid stay at home orders and lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. As one user on Twitter put it, “There’s a tampon shortage in the United States. What a time to be alive.”

Of course, many people might be wondering why anyone might feel the need to buy six months’ worth of menstrual products, given that menstruation is, for most women, something that can be planned for and measured. Some have speculated that the same psychology that drove people to stockpile toilet paper is now driving them to stockpile menstrual products, taking far more than they need out of a false sense of scarcity.

A spokesperson for Procter & Gamble, the company responsible for Tampax, told Business Insider that employees were working overtime to provide more menstrual products in the coming weeks. “We are maximizing production and distribution capacity where possible to ensure we can get products to as many consumers as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

There are particularly alarming consequences to the shortage of menstrual products, especially for medical and other essential workers who are working long hours on the front lines of the pandemic, and can’t necessarily find the tampons, pads, or other types of menstrual cups they need.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dear women: I wrote about the tampon shortage. Subscription supply company Cora tells me they are offering 1 free month and have stock. I haven't tried this company, so can't endorse but if you want to try, here's the code. https://t.co/lsN3mkiHnX — Julie Bort (@Julie188) March 23, 2020

Women around the nation are reporting shortages of tampons and menstrual products, along with the established shortages of toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, and more.

One woman tweeted, “Went into couple supermarkets, there’s no pads/sanitary products,all out of stock. You’re acc selfish stocking up on pads knowing that other women now can’t have access. Tf am I supposed to do on my fucking period, use a fuckijf curtain?”

Another person tweeted, “Why is there a shortage of tampons? Who the fuck is panic buying tampons your period happens ONCE A F*CKING MONTH YOU NEED ONE BOX”

One woman offered up a possible solution to the shortage, encouraging people to use menstrual cups if they’re able, rather than tampons or pads. “If your body is able to & you’re comfortable with it, PLEASE make the switch to a menstrual cup!” she tweeted. “It pays for itself in a very short time. Plus, would help eliminate shortage for those who NEED/prefer to use pads or tampons. Younger shoppers, especially.”

On Amazon, several brands of tampons and pads are sold-out or backordered. A bestseller tampon option, a 50-pack of Playtex Sport Tampons, is backordered until April 7. There are several menstrual cup options that are available for immediate delivery, though, for those who can’t seem to find menstrual products in store.

Where to Get Tampons, Pads, Menstrual Cups & More During the Coronavirus Shortage

Since there’s a shortage of tampons and pads, are we using diva cups now? — Veronica ♔ (@verorawr) March 20, 2020

Here are some options to consider if you’re having trouble finding menstrual products in-store, in addition to the menstrual cup availability on Amazon.

Cora, an organic tampon brand that delivers to your doorstep, is almost entirely stocked, as of March 23, and offers your first month free.

Lola, another organic tampon brand that delivers, offers 15% off of your first subscription order, and provides free shipping.

Tampax has a locator option for its products, which allows you to see where they’re in stock closest to you.

