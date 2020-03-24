Escaped Yakima County Inmates: See Their Names, Photos & Charges

Six Yakima County inmates are currently at large after escaping the Yakima County Jail in Washington just after 7 p.m. local time on Monday night, March 24, 2020. More than 12 originally escaped, but six are still at large. Police are still searching for the inmates and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office shared a video revealing their names and photos.

Heavy reviewed the roster for the Yakima County Jail to determine more information about the escaped inmates, including their charges and planned release dates. Here are updates about the inmates who are at large. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they escaped by breaking open an exterior fire door and using a table from inside the annex.

Miguel Angel Chaves-Amezcua from Moses Lake, WA – 27

He was booked on October 31, 2019, according to Yakima County records, and his planned release date was June 26, 2020. According to court records, he’s listed as being found guilty of POSS CS (possession of a controlled substance.) Two firearms possession charges were dismissed.

Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez from Yakima, WA – 28

He was booked on August 26, 2019, according to Yakima County records, and his planned release date was May 17, 2020. According to court records, he was found guilty on six charges including two charges of resisting arrest, two charges of reckless driving, one charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and one charge of use of drug paraphernalia.

Fernando Gustavo Castaneda-Sandoval from Yakima, WA – 31

He was arrested on January 29, 2020, according to Yakima County records, and did not have a planned release date yet. Records show he was on a U.S. Marshall hold with no bond set.

Neftali Serrano from Yakima, WA – 27

He was arrested on March 18, 2020, according to Yakima County records, with no planned release date yet. His bond was set for $75,000 for possession of a controlled substance, according to court records, He also had concurrent charges for assault in the second degree, violation of a domestic violence protection order, and unlawful imprisonment.

Andrew Derrick Wolfley from Union Gap, WA – 26

He was arrested on January 22, 2020, according to Yakima County records, and was scheduled for release on February 14, 2020. However, planned release dates are subject to change, court records note. He had a bond of $40,075 listed under “hold for other agency” and $50,000 for assault in the third degree. He was found guilty of an offense labeled “offender accountability act.” You can read more about the Offender Accountability Act here in a document provided by the Washington State Institute for Public Policy. According to records, he had concurrent charges for attempt to elude, theft of a motor vehicle, making/having vehicle theft tools, theft ($750 to $5,000), and identity theft in the second degree. A number of other charges were listed as “charge not filed.”

Tyrone Adam Mulvaney from Moses Lake, WA – 34

He was arrested on March 12, 2020, according to Yakima County records, and his planned release date was April 3, 2020. He was listed in Yakima records as being found guilty of the “Offender Accountability Act” and obstructing a law enforcement officer. He’s said to have a marijuana tattoo on his face, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s office.

At the time of publication, the six inmates were still at large.

