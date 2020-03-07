Florida Fire Near Me: I-4 Fire Map, Traffic & Photos

Part of I-4 in Volusia County, Florida was shut down today due to a large brush fire in the region near Daytona Beach. Traffic is being diverted because of the fire, which is now about 100 acres in size. Read on to see a map, photos of the fire, and more details about where it is located, along with other fires in Florida.

Part of I-4 Shut Down Due to Brush Fire

Authorities have shut down part of I-4 due to the brush fire in Volusia County, WESH reported. You can see a live traffic map from the Florida Highway Patrol here. The map shows exactly where the detours are set if you zoom into the appropriate parts of the map. All lanes on I-4 near mile marker 123 are shut down, from DeLand to Daytona Beach. Here’s a close screenshot of the map showing the fire’s location. As of 3:50 p.m. Central, the map noted “I-4 shutdown in both directions from the 118 to the 123 – seek alternate route.”

The fire was first noticed on Saturday, March 7 and by 3:25 p.m. it had grown to nearly 100 acres. It’s not yet known how the fire started, but so far no structures have been damaged.

The Florida Highway Patrol noted on Twitter: “I-4 shut down in Volusia County, due to a brush fire. If you are traveling eastbound you will have to exit at SR-44 (mm118). Westbound is shut down at I-95. We have westbound traffic making a u-turn at MM 123 until closures in place. Use 511 on your phone for updates.”

I-4 shut down in Volusia County, due to a brush fire. If you are traveling eastbound you will have to exit at SR-44 (mm118). Westbound is shut down at I-95. We have westbound traffic making a u-turn at MM 123 until closures in place. Use 511 on your phone for updates. pic.twitter.com/KeI7Lv8foW — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) March 7, 2020

Photos & Videos of the I-4 Fire

Here are some photos and videos of the fire shared on Twitter.

@news965wdbo Any idea about this fire? Picture looking NE from SR 44/I4 in Deland. pic.twitter.com/gbTBMZsKaj — Paul Satchfield (@satchfire) March 7, 2020

The fire is west of Daytona.

Fire just west of Daytona stopping traffic on #I4 pic.twitter.com/2VmoPE9Wen — Catherine Welch (@CWELCHFL) March 7, 2020

I knew coming to Daytona this weekend would be bad enough with bike week traffic, but I must admit I definitely did not expect to be driving the wrong way on I4 away from a fire pic.twitter.com/xqihR3alKv — Jessica (@jessstheblessed) March 7, 2020

It’s best to avoid I4 right now because of the fire.

Some people on I-4 weren’t given a turnaround point so they got stuck in smoke. Drivers going east were being diverted off the SR 44 exit.

UPDATE: Folks going west on I-4 (from Daytona towards DeLand) didnt have a turnaround point where the road closed so the cars are stuck in a wall of smoke. And 🚨 ALERT! 🚨 It looks like drivers going I-4 EB are being diverted off at the SR 44 exit before even reaching all this. pic.twitter.com/tEr8gZsGB9 — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) March 7, 2020

This part of I-4 could be closed for some time.

Other Fire Maps from Florida

This isn’t the only recent fire in Florida. Inciweb and NIFC do not show any fire activity for the state. However, a total of 19 active wildfires are burning statewide in Florida, covering just 69 acres, according to Florida Disaster Maps. You can see the full dashboard here. This map is updated every six hours at 6 a.m., 12 p.m., 6 p.m., and midnight.

Another interactive map of Florida fires, provided by the Florida Forest Service, is below. You can see a larger and clearer, easier-to-navigate version by clicking here.

The Florida Forest Service also provides a different map here.