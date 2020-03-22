Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein has allegedly tested positive for Coronavirus and is being isolated at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York, the Niagara Gazette reports.

According to the outlet, officials connected to the state prison say that Weinstein, 68, is one of two inmates at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York to test positive for the virus.

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, now one of New York's most notorious prison inmates after being sentenced for sexual assault, has tested positive for #COVID19, according to officials connected to the state prison system. https://t.co/y2uWJTY0T8 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 22, 2020

Weinstein was transferred to Wende Correctional Facility on Wednesday. On Thursday, which also happened to be his 68th birthday, he was put into isolation.

He Was Hospitalized for Chest Pains in February & March

Weinstein has faced a host of medical issues over the past few months that have taken him in and out of the hospital.

He underwent back surgery in December and has subsequently relied on a walker to get around.

On February 24, he was hospitalized in New York City after suffering from chest pains, according to ABC 7 New York. At the time of hospitalization, Weinstein was in the process of being transferred to Rikers Island, as he had just been convicted of sexual assault and third-degree rape.

After being released from the hospital, Weinstein spent time at an infirmary on the Rikers Island Jail Complex.

On March 11, within hours of being sentenced to 23 years behind bars, Weinstein was again taken to New York’s Bellevue Hospital for chest pains. His spokesman, Juda Englemayer, later told the New York Times that he had been diagnosed with “dangerously high” blood pressure.

In court, Weinstein’s lawyer, Donna Rotunno, pleaded with the judge, saying, “Mr. Weinstein, is a sick man. Mr. Weinstein has a multitude of medical issues. There are a list of things that are physically wrong with him and things that are serious.”

Wende Was Intended as a Temporary Stop

As CBS New York points out, Wende was intended as a temporary stay. Weinstein is awaiting an evaluation that will determine which state prison meeds his medical and mental health needs.

A spokesperson for Weinstein says that he has not heard anything about his client contracting the virus.

READ NEXT: Bravo’s Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus