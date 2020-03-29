Judge Jeanine Tweets Back at People Who Said She Was ‘Drunk’ on Air

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing most cities across the nation to enforce a “Safer at Home” order, more people are tuning into the news each day, even on Saturday night, which is when Jeanine Pirro hosts Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News.

However, some viewers thought something was amiss after the 68-year-old former Westchester County district attorney, who’s been hosting Justice with Judge Jeanine since 2011, missed the first segment of her show on March 28. When Pirro finally came on air, she explained the delay was due to “technical difficulties.” But some social media users online noted the TV news host appeared to be disheveled and not looking like her normal self.

Fox News sent Heavy a statement that read: “Jeanine Pirro was broadcasting from her home for the first time when she encountered several technical difficulties which impacted the quality of her show, including the loss of a teleprompter. As we have previously said, we are operating with a reduced staff working remotely to ensure the health and safety of our employees in these unprecedented times.”

The statement did not address accusations from Twitter that Pirro appeared to be slurring her words and seemed to be drunk. Pirro replied to a comment on Twitter Sunday that said she had “drunk girl hair,” by saying, “No that’s an ifb grabbing my hair and no staff around to notice. I was in a truck where that was not prepared to broadcast bec we had no connection, no visual and no teleprompter.”

One Twitter user slowed down Pirro’s opening statement, where it appears she’s putting down a drink before starting her segment. Another person tweeted, “It’s like every time they come back from commercial, she appears more intoxicated.”

Beyond parody. You can actually see Jeanine Pirro putting down her drink at the top of her show tonight…which was delayed due to “technical difficulties”. pic.twitter.com/5hOC11BFtM — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) March 29, 2020

Video clips from her show quickly went viral on Twitter Saturday evening. During her show, Pirro interviewed Fox News contributor Lisa Marie Boothe and they discussed the possibility of President Trump choosing Easter as a target date for easing coronavirus restrictions in order to restart the economy. She also spoke with U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn and New York-based doctor William Levine, whom she accidentally called Michael.

Thousands of doctors and patients are being affected by the Coronavirus and @BillLevineMD is here to discuss how victims have been impacted, especially in New York. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/wHtAqv1yZQ — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 29, 2020

.@LisaMarieBoothe reacts to President Trump considering a target date for easing Coronavirus restrictions by Easter Sunday in order to restart the economy. Check it out. pic.twitter.com/NUqHt4yUKp — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 29, 2020

At one point a heavily inebriated Judge Jeanine is slowly nodding off while her guest talks. A quick-thinking producer gets her off screen by throwing up a graphic of "mental health tips." The first tip is "AVOID NAPS"!!!! pic.twitter.com/h16JkzldrH — John Teti (@johnteti) March 29, 2020

However, viewers were having trouble focusing due to Pirro’s demeanor. Actress Minnie Driver tweeted, “Judge Jeanine, twatted, on-air is the only fantastic side effect of #COVID19 sublime content #FoxNews !”

Judge Jeanine is hammered. pic.twitter.com/dKHxWp03xz — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 29, 2020

BREAKING: Judge Jeanine is drunk. — Gus (@Gus_802) March 29, 2020

Invented a new cocktail that involves chugging bourbon from the bottle and then recording angry videos to send to my exes. I'm calling it the Judge Jeanine. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 29, 2020

Tonight I’m taking the “Judge Jeanine” approach to coping with the Coronavirus quarantine🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻#JeaninePirro — Greg Capullo (@GregCapullo) March 29, 2020

It is a testament to how much Jeanine Pirro's staff positively hates her that they allowed her to go on the air in that state tonight. — todd levin (@toddlevin) March 29, 2020

Have you ever been as drunk at your job as Judge Jeanine is on her show every night? — Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) March 29, 2020

Has anyone noticed that a number of Trump's most passionate fans ("Judge" Jeanine, Giuliani, Kudlow) often appear to be drunk as a skunk when they defend him on TV? https://t.co/mlKghFoKSB — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 29, 2020

It also wasn’t just out-spoken liberals commenting on Pirro’s appearance Saturday night on Fox News. Christan conservative reporter Christan Sabia tweeted, “Something was not right with Judge Jeanine. Drunk? I do not know. But something. Whatever it was she should not have been on tonight.”

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who left the network in 2016 and settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against the company for $20 million, tweeted a link to a story about Pirro’s performance and wrote, “Will another one bite the dust? Let’s just say she’s not one to support other women.” Fox recently parted ways with another host, Trish Regan, after she was criticized on Twitter for saying Democrats were blaming only President Trump for the pandemic. The segment featured a graphic that said, “Coronavirus Impeachment Scam.”

Another Twitter user joked, “How many #quarantinis did Judge Jeanine have?”

On Sunday, Pirro replied to a tweet reading, “She looks about 150 proof,” by saying, “Keep hating. U wear it well.”

Numerous Comparisons Were Made To Cecily Strong’s Parody of Judge Jeanine Pirro On ‘SNL’

Judge Jeanine and her “technical difficulties” pic.twitter.com/eSU38WOMB2 — bean the modest wizard (@RahBean85) March 29, 2020

While longtime Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong is known for many of her impressions, her depiction of Jeanine Pirro has made numerous appearances during the “Weekend Update” segment. During these impressions, Strong is usually also holding a martini or a cocktail.

Weekend Update: Jeanine Pirro on Fox News Handling Trump's Impeachment – SNL

Last year, Stong did her impression of Pirro, who in 2018, released the book, Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy, was suspended by Fox News for two weeks after she made controversial comments about Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of two Muslim women elected to Congress.

Weekend Update: Jeanine Pirro – SNL

Judge Jeanine questioned her loyalty to America. “Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested,” Pirro said. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Despite the controversy, Pirro has remained incredibly popular on social media, she has 823K followers on Instagram, and her Justice with Judge Jeanine series remains in its 9 p.m. time slot on Fox News on Saturday nights.

