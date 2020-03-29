Judge Jeanine Tweets Back at People Who Said She Was ‘Drunk’ on Air

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing most cities across the nation to enforce a “Safer at Home” order, more people are tuning into the news each day, even on Saturday night, which is when Jeanine Pirro hosts Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News.
However, some viewers thought something was amiss after the 68-year-old former Westchester County district attorney, who’s been hosting Justice with Judge Jeanine since 2011, missed the first segment of her show on March 28. When Pirro finally came on air, she explained the delay was due to “technical difficulties.” But some social media users online noted the TV news host appeared to be disheveled and not looking like her normal self.
Fox News sent Heavy a statement that read: “Jeanine Pirro was broadcasting from her home for the first time when she encountered several technical difficulties which impacted the quality of her show, including the loss of a teleprompter. As we have previously said, we are operating with a reduced staff working remotely to ensure the health and safety of our employees in these unprecedented times.”
The statement did not address accusations from Twitter that Pirro appeared to be slurring her words and seemed to be drunk. Pirro replied to a comment on Twitter Sunday that said she had “drunk girl hair,” by saying, “No that’s an ifb grabbing my hair and no staff around to notice. I was in a truck where that was not prepared to broadcast bec we had no connection, no visual and no teleprompter.”
One Twitter user slowed down Pirro’s opening statement, where it appears she’s putting down a drink before starting her segment. Another person tweeted, “It’s like every time they come back from commercial, she appears more intoxicated.”
Video clips from her show quickly went viral on Twitter Saturday evening. During her show, Pirro interviewed Fox News contributor Lisa Marie Boothe and they discussed the possibility of President Trump choosing Easter as a target date for easing coronavirus restrictions in order to restart the economy. She also spoke with U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn and New York-based doctor William Levine, whom she accidentally called Michael.
However, viewers were having trouble focusing due to Pirro’s demeanor. Actress Minnie Driver tweeted, “Judge Jeanine, twatted, on-air is the only fantastic side effect of #COVID19 sublime content #FoxNews !”
It also wasn’t just out-spoken liberals commenting on Pirro’s appearance Saturday night on Fox News. Christan conservative reporter Christan Sabia tweeted, “Something was not right with Judge Jeanine. Drunk? I do not know. But something. Whatever it was she should not have been on tonight.”
Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who left the network in 2016 and settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against the company for $20 million, tweeted a link to a story about Pirro’s performance and wrote, “Will another one bite the dust? Let’s just say she’s not one to support other women.” Fox recently parted ways with another host, Trish Regan, after she was criticized on Twitter for saying Democrats were blaming only President Trump for the pandemic. The segment featured a graphic that said, “Coronavirus Impeachment Scam.”
Another Twitter user joked, “How many #quarantinis did Judge Jeanine have?”
On Sunday, Pirro replied to a tweet reading, “She looks about 150 proof,” by saying, “Keep hating. U wear it well.”
Numerous Comparisons Were Made To Cecily Strong’s Parody of Judge Jeanine Pirro On ‘SNL’
While longtime Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong is known for many of her impressions, her depiction of Jeanine Pirro has made numerous appearances during the “Weekend Update” segment. During these impressions, Strong is usually also holding a martini or a cocktail.
Last year, Stong did her impression of Pirro, who in 2018, released the book, Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy, was suspended by Fox News for two weeks after she made controversial comments about Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of two Muslim women elected to Congress.
Judge Jeanine questioned her loyalty to America. “Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested,” Pirro said. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”
Despite the controversy, Pirro has remained incredibly popular on social media, she has 823K followers on Instagram, and her Justice with Judge Jeanine series remains in its 9 p.m. time slot on Fox News on Saturday nights.
