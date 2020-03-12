Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife Being Tested for Coronavirus

A Canadian communications official, Chantal Gagnon, issued a press released on March 12, saying that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus. She was experiencing flu-like symptoms and is now awaiting test results, the Ottawa Citizen reported.

The press release says that “Having recently returned from a speaking engagement in London, UK, the Prime Minister’s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night.” It continues, “She immediately sought medical advice, and is being tested for the COVID-19 virus. She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided.”

The prime minister has chosen to also self-isolate and work from home until the results are received.

READ NEXT: Fabio Wajngarten: Brazilian Official Who Met Trump Has Coronavirus