Justin Trudeau’s Wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Gets Coronavirus ‘All Clear’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has been given the all clear from doctors after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on March 12. After she tested positive, the prime minister also announced he was going to self-isolate and work from home. Prime Minister Trudeau never got tested himself since he was not showing symptoms.

During her quarantine, she shared that she was “experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus.” Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shared the latest update in a statement to the public posted on Facebook:

In her statement, she says: “I wanted to give you all an update: I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love.”

She continues, sharing her thoughts and a positive message for all Canadians:

These are challenging times. I know it’s not easy to be alone – we are all social beings, me included! But just because we’re increasing the physical distance between us doesn’t mean we have to do the same emotionally. From social media to a simple phone call, there are so many ways for us to stay connected while we’re apart and actually deepen our relationships. I strongly believe that science AND compassion will get us through this crisis. That means listening and following the health protocols and staying at home for the time being.

She says she is constantly inspired by seeing stories of neighbors helping each other out and artists sharing their creativity for all online. She finishes her statement by saying: “We’re going to get through this, my courageous friends and fellow Canadians, and we’re going to get through it together.”

There Are More Than 5,000 Cases in the Country & 61 COVID-19 Deaths to Date

There are currently over 5,000 cases in Canada, with the majority of cases in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia. As of March 28, there have been 61 deaths in the country that are COVID-19 related. Data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows that one in three cases in the country involves people under the age of 40.

The Canadian government has taken a lot of measures to try to stop the spread of the pandemic, the latest being that it is adding screening on domestic travel as of Monday, March 30. Anyone boarding a domestic flight or federally-operated train will be denied boarding if they show signs of illness.

