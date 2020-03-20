Larry Edgeworth: NBC News Staffer Dies From Coronavirus

Larry Edgeworth, an NBC News audio technician, died on Thursday, March 19 after testing positive for COVID-19. While NBC News did not disclose Edgeworth’s age in their statement, they did reveal that he had underlying health issues which could have made him among “the most vulnerable” Coronavirus cases.

An NBC employee who worked on the same floor as Edgeworth told Heavy.com that they were informed of Edgeworth’s positive Coronavirus diagnosis on Wednesday, and that he wasn’t the only employee who had tested positive. The source told us that all known positive cases were from the 5th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, and pleaded that NBC needs to “Shut the floor down. I know a majority of people are working from home but there are still people there. [It] shouldn’t be an option at this point.”

